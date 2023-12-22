Fraserburgh couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary and share secret to happy marriage

A couple from Fraserburgh are celebrating their blue sapphire wedding anniversary.

Helen and James Bruce, who met at church when they were just childhood sweethearts, married in Fraserburgh back in 1958.

Celebrating the milestone on Wednesday, the couple says the “honeymoon phase has never ended”.

Coming from what felt like “worlds apart back then”, the couple have shared how difficult it was to see each other in the beginning.

However, they “couldn’t be happier” with how their life had turned out.

‘Honeymoon phase has never ended’

The both recall their marriage getting off to a “lovely start” during their honeymoon.

They honeymooned in the Highlands at Foyers, which they remember being a “winter wonderland” while there.

“We woke up to a beautiful blanket of snow and loch ness was like glass, covered in ice”.

Throughout their life, the couple moved to different parts of Scotland – staying in Inverness, Edinburgh and Ayrshire, before settling back in Crimond.

James had a successful career as a joiner before he gave that up to become a community education officer.

Helen became an occupational therapist and was the manager of an adult training centre for many years.

What’s their secret to a long and happy marriage?

Despite both having demanding careers, this only brought them closer together.

When asked what their secret to a long and happy marriage has been they both said: “being partners”.

Adding: “Everything was shared and our marriage was a partnership. It was never hers or his, it was always ours”.

They went on to have one daughter called Lorna, who couldn’t be prouder of her mum and dad.

Lorna added: “They both took early retirement to help me start Annandale Equestrian Centre.

“I was very lucky to have them as they have had so much experience throughout their life”.

‘My turn to look after them’

Lorna says she loves it being “her turn” to look after them, as she is very grateful for everything they have done for over the years.

Adding: “They have supported me so much, so it is a pleasure to be looking after them now”.

The couple have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who “they just adore”.

Describing themselves as “a very close family”, they are always together, whether that be at family events or regular catch-ups.

They even held a party at an afternoon tea at the Heath Hill hotel in Memzie on Wednesday.

All of their closest friends and family attended, alongside Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson.

They added: “We had a lovely time celebrating on Wednesday with our family and we were delighted that Lord Lieutenant Sandy came along”.