Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary and share secret to happy marriage

James and Helen say their honeymoon phase has never ended.

By Shanay Taylor
Helen and James cutting their wedding cake.
Helen and James Bruce on their wedding day. Image: Helen and James Bruce.

A couple from Fraserburgh are celebrating their blue sapphire wedding anniversary.

Helen and James Bruce, who met at church when they were just childhood sweethearts, married in Fraserburgh back in 1958.

Celebrating the milestone on Wednesday, the couple says the “honeymoon phase has never ended”.

The couple met when they were young at church. Image: James and Helen Bruce.

Coming from what felt like “worlds apart back then”, the couple have shared how difficult it was to see each other in the beginning.

However, they “couldn’t be happier” with how their life had turned out.

‘Honeymoon phase has never ended’

The both recall their marriage getting off to a “lovely start” during their honeymoon.

They honeymooned in the Highlands at Foyers, which they remember being a “winter wonderland” while there.

The happy couple. Image: Helen and James Bruce.

“We woke up to a beautiful blanket of snow and loch ness was like glass, covered in ice”.

Throughout their life, the couple moved to different parts of Scotland – staying in Inverness, Edinburgh and Ayrshire, before settling back in Crimond.

James had a successful career as a joiner before he gave that up to become a community education officer.

The pair at an afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace. Image: James and Helen Bruce.

Helen became an occupational therapist and was the manager of an adult training centre for many years.

What’s their secret to a long and happy marriage?

Despite both having demanding careers, this only brought them closer together.

When asked what their secret to a long and happy marriage has been they both said: “being partners”.

Helen Bruce.

Adding: “Everything was shared and our marriage was a partnership. It was never hers or his, it was always ours”.

They went on to have one daughter called Lorna, who couldn’t be prouder of her mum and dad.

James Bruce.

Lorna added: “They both took early retirement to help me start Annandale Equestrian Centre.

“I was very lucky to have them as they have had so much experience throughout their life”.

‘My turn to look after them’

Lorna says she loves it being “her turn” to look after them, as she is very grateful for everything they have done for over the years.

Adding: “They have supported me so much, so it is a pleasure to be looking after them now”.

The couple have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who “they just adore”.

The couple with their grandchildren and Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson. Image: Helen and James Bruce.

Describing themselves as “a very close family”, they are always together, whether that be at family events or regular catch-ups.

They even held a party at an afternoon tea at the Heath Hill hotel in Memzie on Wednesday.

The couple at their anniversary party. Image: Helen and James Bruce.

All of their closest friends and family attended, alongside Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson.

They added: “We had a lovely time celebrating on Wednesday with our family and we were delighted that Lord Lieutenant Sandy came along”.

