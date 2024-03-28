Caley Thistle dealt blow as Nathan Shaw ruled out for rest of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle dealt blow as Nathan Shaw ruled out for rest of season

Midfielder Shaw lasted just 29 minutes after making his comeback from a hamstring injury against Dundee United last weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle midfielder Nathan Shaw. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle midfielder Nathan Shaw. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle midfielder Nathan Shaw will miss the rest of the season after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson took a chance on Shaw in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United, after he had been sidelined from Caley Jags’ previous three matches.

Shaw lasted 29 minutes at Tannadice before pulling up with Ferguson revealing the injury is worse than the initial issue and could require an operation.

Englishman Shaw is one of Inverness’ most creative outlets, having produced four goals and four assists this season.

Nathan Shaw in action for Caley Thistle against Arbroath. Image: SNS

Ferguson had hoped to have him fit for Inverness’ survival run-in, with the Highlanders looking to claw themselves out of the relegation play-off spot.

The 23-year-old will now miss Caley Thistle’s final six matches of the campaign.

Ferguson said: “We have lost Nathan Shaw. I took a chance on him last week, with his hamstring.

“Although he was clinically fit to play, he probably lacked a little bit of training time. He only trained the one day.

“He has pulled his hamstring even worse, and it looks like he could possibly be going for an operation.

“He is definitely out until the end of the season, and possibly longer.”

Longstaff and Ujdur closing in on return

Inverness make the trip to Partick Thistle on Saturday, and are eager to make up ground on a cluster of teams who sit above them.

Although Ferguson is close to having midfielder Luis Longstaff and defender Nikola Ujdur back in contention, Caley Jags are still missing a number of players through injury.

He added: “Luis Longstaff is getting closer to it. He has trained a couple of times, but never trained on Thursday because he was feeling his knee a bit.

Luis Longstaff, front, in action for Caley Thistle against Arbroath.
Luis Longstaff, front, in action for Caley Thistle against Arbroath. Image: SNS

“I will look at him on Friday. Morgan Boyes is back in, he started training again on Thursday as he was feeling fatigued from the match. Nikola Ujdur is also back in doing a bit of training.

“There are one or two coming back, but the likes of Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Sean McAllister and Charlie Gilmour are still out, so I am losing a lot of key players.”

Red tape scuppers Ferguson deal

Ferguson had hoped to bolster his attacking options by bringing in his son, Cameron Ferguson, on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old has trained with Inverness since leaving Newcastle United in January, having spent the first half of the season on loan with Forfar Athletic.

It was confirmed earlier this evening that the young striker had joined Highland League side Forres Mechanics.

Cameron Ferguson in action for Newcastle under-21s. Image: Shutterstock

The Caley Jags boss revealed red tape has now put paid to his hopes of bringing the forward in.

Ferguson added: “Unfortunately, there’s been a technicality we knew nothing about under cross-border rules, with three clubs.

“In England, if you’ve played for the under-21s that counts. In Scotland it doesn’t.

“If he had played for Rangers under-21s and went to Forfar and played, he would have been all right.

“But in England for some reason, if you’ve even played a minute for the under-21s, that counts as his third team.

“He has played for Newcastle-21s and Forfar, so I can’t sign him.

“I think I would have been close to signing him. It would have cost the club very little.”

