Caley Thistle dealt blow as Nathan Shaw ruled out for rest of season

Caley Thistle midfielder Nathan Shaw will miss the rest of the season after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson took a chance on Shaw in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United, after he had been sidelined from Caley Jags’ previous three matches.

Shaw lasted 29 minutes at Tannadice before pulling up with Ferguson revealing the injury is worse than the initial issue and could require an operation.

Englishman Shaw is one of Inverness’ most creative outlets, having produced four goals and four assists this season.

Ferguson had hoped to have him fit for Inverness’ survival run-in, with the Highlanders looking to claw themselves out of the relegation play-off spot.

The 23-year-old will now miss Caley Thistle’s final six matches of the campaign.

Ferguson said: “We have lost Nathan Shaw. I took a chance on him last week, with his hamstring.

“Although he was clinically fit to play, he probably lacked a little bit of training time. He only trained the one day.

“He has pulled his hamstring even worse, and it looks like he could possibly be going for an operation.

“He is definitely out until the end of the season, and possibly longer.”

Longstaff and Ujdur closing in on return

Inverness make the trip to Partick Thistle on Saturday, and are eager to make up ground on a cluster of teams who sit above them.

Although Ferguson is close to having midfielder Luis Longstaff and defender Nikola Ujdur back in contention, Caley Jags are still missing a number of players through injury.

He added: “Luis Longstaff is getting closer to it. He has trained a couple of times, but never trained on Thursday because he was feeling his knee a bit.

“I will look at him on Friday. Morgan Boyes is back in, he started training again on Thursday as he was feeling fatigued from the match. Nikola Ujdur is also back in doing a bit of training.

“There are one or two coming back, but the likes of Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Sean McAllister and Charlie Gilmour are still out, so I am losing a lot of key players.”

Red tape scuppers Ferguson deal

Ferguson had hoped to bolster his attacking options by bringing in his son, Cameron Ferguson, on a free transfer.

📑✍️ SIGNING NEWS 📑✍️ Forres Mechanics FC are delighted to announce the signing of striker Cameron Ferguson, the son of ICT manager Duncan Ferguson. Thank you to Inverness Caledonian Thistle for making it possible. Welcome to Mosset Park Cameron 🟤🟡⚽️#monthecans pic.twitter.com/psVQML8h1R — Forres Mechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) March 28, 2024

The 21-year-old has trained with Inverness since leaving Newcastle United in January, having spent the first half of the season on loan with Forfar Athletic.

It was confirmed earlier this evening that the young striker had joined Highland League side Forres Mechanics.

The Caley Jags boss revealed red tape has now put paid to his hopes of bringing the forward in.

Ferguson added: “Unfortunately, there’s been a technicality we knew nothing about under cross-border rules, with three clubs.

“In England, if you’ve played for the under-21s that counts. In Scotland it doesn’t.

“If he had played for Rangers under-21s and went to Forfar and played, he would have been all right.

“But in England for some reason, if you’ve even played a minute for the under-21s, that counts as his third team.

“He has played for Newcastle-21s and Forfar, so I can’t sign him.

“I think I would have been close to signing him. It would have cost the club very little.”