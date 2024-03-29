Peterhead doctors furious over plans to close minor injury units overnight

Doctors in Peterhead have slammed plans to close the town’s minor injury unit overnight.

GPs from Peterhead Health Centre have today said they will not support the move, which plans to scrap out-of-hours care at Peterhead Community Hospital.

The facility is one of three earmarked under the changes, with units at Fraserburgh, and Huntly’s Jubilee hospitals also under threat.

The Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board (IJB), which oversees the region’s health and social care services, unveiled the cost-saving plans earlier this month in a bid to claw back funds.

The closures will save around £716,000 in the coming 2024-25 financial year.

Peterhead doctors condem plans to close minor injury units overnight

In a statement, officials from Peterhead Health Centre said they had not been consulted over the plans.

Taking to social media, they wrote: “The GP Partners at Peterhead Health Centre are deeply concerned about the recent decision made by the IJB (Integration Joint Board), that the MIU (minor injury unit) in Peterhead will be closing overnight.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Health Centre has not been consulted in regards to this and is not supportive of this move.”

NHS workers have actively spoken out against the plan, warning closing the units “could risk lives.”

Board says minor injury unit is under-utilised

Officials propose to cease operations over a 12-hour period each day from 7pm until 7am.

Board chairwoman Anne Stirling previously told the Press and Journal that the units were being under-utilised, with an average of four patients being seen each night.

However, locals fear sick children would bear the brunt of the closures, leaving many at a loss.

Parents and health care workers fear children could be left screaming through the night without proper pain medication after suffering broken bones.

The Integration Joint Board (IJB) is a joint board of Aberdeenshire Council and NHS Grampian.

Both organisations have been contacted for comment.