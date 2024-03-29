Peterhead doctors furious over plans to close minor injury units overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead doctors furious over plans to close minor injury units overnight

GPs from Peterhead Health Centre say they were not consulted about the proposal and that they are not supportive.

By Michelle Henderson
Ambulance and parked cars outside the main entrance of Peterhead community hospital.
The minor injuries unit at Peterhead Community Hospital is one of three units earmarked for overnight closure. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Doctors in Peterhead have slammed plans to close the town’s minor injury unit overnight.

GPs from Peterhead Health Centre have today said they will not support the move, which plans to scrap out-of-hours care at Peterhead Community Hospital.

The facility is one of three earmarked under the changes, with units at Fraserburgh, and Huntly’s Jubilee hospitals also under threat.

The Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board (IJB), which oversees the region’s health and social care services, unveiled the cost-saving plans earlier this month in a bid to claw back funds.

The closures will save around £716,000 in the coming 2024-25 financial year.

Peterhead doctors condem plans to close minor injury units overnight

In a statement, officials from Peterhead Health Centre said they had not been consulted over the plans.

Taking to social media, they wrote: “The GP Partners at Peterhead Health Centre are deeply concerned about the recent decision made by the IJB (Integration Joint Board), that the MIU (minor injury unit) in Peterhead will be closing overnight.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Health Centre has not been consulted in regards to this and is not supportive of this move.”

NHS workers have actively spoken out against the plan, warning closing the units “could risk lives.”

Board says minor injury unit is under-utilised

Officials propose to cease operations over a 12-hour period each day from 7pm until 7am.

Board chairwoman Anne Stirling previously told the Press and Journal that the units were being under-utilised, with an average of four patients being seen each night.

However, locals fear sick children would bear the brunt of the closures, leaving many at a loss.

Parents and health care workers fear children could be left screaming through the night without proper pain medication after suffering broken bones.

The Integration Joint Board (IJB) is a joint board of Aberdeenshire Council and NHS Grampian.

Both organisations have been contacted for comment.

‘It could risk lives’: Plans for overnight closure of minor injury units in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly

Conversation