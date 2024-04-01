Port of Aberdeen triples charity funding to £100,000 as local initiatives set to benefit

Port of Aberdeen is ‘ramping up’ its support for charities and has pledged £100,000 for local initiatives in 2024.

Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust, Aberdeen Foyer, CFINE and the Denis Law Legacy Trust are just some of the charities that will be supported by the firm.

They’ll receive £15,000 in 2024 and 2025, while nine community projects – listed below – will share £25,000 of funding as part of the supPORT-all programme.

A further £15,000 has been allocated to charity and community projects suggested by employees, as well as responding to ad hoc requests across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Port of Aberdeen has donated more than £800,000 to over 210 local initiatives over the past decade as it deepens its “positive impact on the community and build strong, lasting relationships with charities”.

They’ve tripled donations from £30,000 in 2022.

CEO Bob Sanguinetti said: “As a thriving Trust Port in the city centre, we’re ramping up our support for local organisations that provide vital services to our community.

“With the current high demand on third sector services and many facing budget cuts, we’re responding with a solid commitment of significant, multi-year funding and wider support to our new strategic charity partners.”

Who will benefit from Port of Aberdeen’s supPort-all?

AFC Community Trust

The award-winning Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust works with people of all ages and backgrounds to maximise the potential of our communities and to improve their physical and mental wellbeing

Aberdeen Foyer

Aberdeen Foyer is a charitable organisation supporting people in the North East of Scotland towards independent living, learning and work.

CFINE

CFINE improves health and wellbeing, and the environment, tackles poverty and builds resilience through a range of support and services and with disadvantaged, vulnerable, low-income individuals, families and communities in North East Scotland.

Denis Law Legacy Trust

Denis Law Legacy Trust is a children’s charity, that supports and empowers young people to thrive through a range of positive pathways and free-to-access activities.

Robert Gordon University – £5,000

For the continuation of student-led physiotherapy exercise classes in Torry.

Big Noise Torry – £5,000

For essential costs for transporting primary school-aged participants who live, are cared for, or attend school in the Torry community to the afterschool club at Greyhope Community Hub.

AberNecessities – £3,325

For the purchase of 50 clothing packs (vests, long-sleeved t-shirts, hoodie/jumper, joggers/trousers and a pair of trainers) for children of primary school age.

Greyhope Bay – £2,700

For the provision of Beach Safety, Litter Pick, and Emergency First Aid training, and the purchase of project-specific equipment such as protective clothing, first aid kits, chalk pens etc.

Russell Anderson Foundation – £2,550

For the purchase of kitchen equipment, food support (ingredients/recipe cards for families at home), and support for cooking courses for parents.

Lochside Academy – £2,000

For the provision of breakfast clubs, and the purchase of arts and crafts materials, educational games and activities, and outdoor learning games and activities for the school’s Nurture Room and Autism Provision.

Charlie House – £1,825

For the provision of interactive family sound play activities for 80 children and their families living with life-limiting illnesses.

Nether Loirston Growers Association – £1,800

For the replacement of a badly eroded / corroded gate, and the purchase of materials to build raised beds for wheelchair users and less able growers.

Grampian Society for the Blind – £800

For the purchase of sensory toys, equipment, and resources for the charity’s Young Peoples Sensory Service (YPSS) Aberdeen baby and toddler group.