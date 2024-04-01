Port of Aberdeen triples charity funding to £100,000 as local initiatives set to benefit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port of Aberdeen triples charity funding to £100,000 as local initiatives set to benefit

AFC Community Trust, Aberdeen Foyer, CFINE and the Denis Law Legacy Trust are just some of the charities involved.

Port of Aberdeen’s CEO, Bob Sanguinetti, with charity senior executives and representatives. Image: Port of Aberdeen.
By Shanay Taylor

Port of Aberdeen is ‘ramping up’ its support for charities and has pledged £100,000 for local initiatives in 2024.

Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust, Aberdeen Foyer, CFINE and the Denis Law Legacy Trust are just some of the charities that will be supported by the firm.

They’ll receive £15,000 in 2024 and 2025, while nine community projects – listed below – will share £25,000 of funding as part of the supPORT-all programme.

Port of Aberdeen have tripled donations since 2022. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

A further £15,000 has been allocated to charity and community projects suggested by employees, as well as responding to ad hoc requests across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Port of Aberdeen has donated more than £800,000 to over 210 local initiatives over the past decade as it deepens its “positive impact on the community and build strong, lasting relationships with charities”.

Port of Aberdeen reveal £100,000 charity funding boost.

They’ve tripled donations from £30,000 in 2022.

CEO Bob Sanguinetti said: “As a thriving Trust Port in the city centre, we’re ramping up our support for local organisations that provide vital services to our community.

“With the current high demand on third sector services and many facing budget cuts, we’re responding with a solid commitment of significant, multi-year funding and wider support to our new strategic charity partners.”

Who will benefit from Port of Aberdeen’s supPort-all?

AFC Community Trust

The award-winning Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust works with people of all ages and backgrounds to maximise the potential of our communities and to improve their physical and mental wellbeing

Aberdeen Foyer

Aberdeen Foyer is a charitable organisation supporting people in the North East of Scotland towards independent living, learning and work.

CFINE

CFINE improves health and wellbeing, and the environment, tackles poverty and builds resilience through a range of support and services and with disadvantaged, vulnerable, low-income individuals, families and communities in North East Scotland.

Denis Law Legacy Trust

Denis Law Legacy Trust is a children’s charity, that supports and empowers young people to thrive through a range of positive pathways and free-to-access activities.

Robert Gordon University – £5,000

For the continuation of student-led physiotherapy exercise classes in Torry.

Big Noise Torry – £5,000

For essential costs for transporting primary school-aged participants who live, are cared for, or attend school in the Torry community to the afterschool club at Greyhope Community Hub.

AberNecessities – £3,325

For the purchase of 50 clothing packs (vests, long-sleeved t-shirts, hoodie/jumper, joggers/trousers and a pair of trainers) for children of primary school age.

Greyhope Bay – £2,700

For the provision of Beach Safety, Litter Pick, and Emergency First Aid training, and the purchase of project-specific equipment such as protective clothing, first aid kits, chalk pens etc.

Russell Anderson Foundation – £2,550

For the purchase of kitchen equipment, food support (ingredients/recipe cards for families at home), and support for cooking courses for parents.

Lochside Academy – £2,000

For the provision of breakfast clubs, and the purchase of arts and crafts materials, educational games and activities, and outdoor learning games and activities for the school’s Nurture Room and Autism Provision.

Charlie House – £1,825

For the provision of interactive family sound play activities for 80 children and their families living with life-limiting illnesses.

Nether Loirston Growers Association – £1,800

For the replacement of a badly eroded / corroded gate, and the purchase of materials to build raised beds for wheelchair users and less able growers.

Grampian Society for the Blind – £800

For the purchase of sensory toys, equipment, and resources for the charity’s Young Peoples Sensory Service (YPSS) Aberdeen baby and toddler group.

