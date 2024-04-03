Work FINALLY begins on the new £3.3 million Macduff Aldi store

Aldi has finally broke ground on its £3.3 million new store in Macduff.

Plans for the new budget supermarket in the Aberdeenshire town have been in the works since 2022, with residents voicing both support and opposition.

After many ups and downs, the retailer finally received permission to go ahead with the new store in November last year.

This was after legal challenges led by rival supermarket Tesco, which has a store located in nearby Banff.

They eventually took Aberdeenshire Council to court over approval of the new store.

However, Macduff residents strongly argued the store was “badly needed” as there is no major supermarket in the town.

New Aldi Macduff store to bring 35 jobs to area

Aldi finally cleared the last hurdle, obtaining an alcohol licence in February, paving the way for work to begin.

Images taken of the site on Duff Street show machinery including a digger getting to work on the £3.3 million supermarket.

The huge vacant site will hopefully be transformed into a brand-new budget supermarket with parking.

Andy Doyle, Aldi’s real estate director, said: “I am delighted to say that we have appointed contractors and have started on site this week.

“We look forward to welcoming local residents into the store and will confirm the planned opening date in due course.”

The new store is expected to open its doors to customers in early 2025.