Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers and Deveronvale serve up a 3-3 thriller in Golspie

Vale threatened a comeback victory - but the Cattachs salvaged a point with late Tony Dingwall strike.

By Paul Chalk
Deveronvale's first scorer Rogan Read keeps control. Image: Jasperimage
Brora Rangers and Deveronvale shared six goals in a cracking Highland League contest switched to Golspie.

With the heavy overnight rainfall, King George V Park rather than waterlogged Dudgeon Park hosted the encounter as Ally MacDonald’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup winners were undone in a pulsating contest.

The seventh-placed Sutherland side defeated Fraserburgh in a penalty shoot-out at the weekend to get their hands on the silverware.

James Wallace put Brora ahead but Vale’s efforts were rewarded with a leveller from Rogan Read. Gregor MacDonald’s wind-assisted corner nudged Brora back in front by half-time.

Brora’s Jordan MacRae slides into a challenge. Image:  Jasperimage

Cameron Angus headed Vale all square again just after the break and he turned the match on its head when he volleyed home a cracker to take his team 3-2 ahead.

Tony Dingwall steered home a late equaliser for Brora, who needed to pull out all the stops to avoid defeat.

Goalkeeper Logan Ross was back in goals for Brora, having been an unused sub for his parent club Ross County in their 2-1 Premiership loss at Aberdeen on Saturday.

He was one of six changes as he replaced Joe Malin, who was a star man in the final.

Deveronvale came into the game in 16th position, but encouraged by their goalless draw on Saturday with title hopefuls Buckie Thistle.

In the only fixture to go ahead from the four scheduled, the teams settled well, with Vale more than holding their own and Read shooting over early on.

However, Brora got their noses in front on 15 minutes when Wallace showed real composure to weave into the box and guide a low drive past Sean McIntosh to make it 1-0.

The Banff outfit responded positively and Harry Noble was not far off with a free-kick over the crossbar.

Brora striker Jordan MacRae was denied by McIntosh moments before heading wide.

James Wallace celebrates his opening goal for Brora. Image: Jasperimage

However, on 38 minutes, Deveronvale deservedly drew level when, from Jamie MacLellan’s swift corner, Read fired through a pack of bodies into the net.

The Cattachs hit back and MacDonald watched as his flag kick curved into the packed six-yard box and into the net.

Deveronvale didn’t have long to wait to draw level again when Angus headed home at the back post.

On 61 minutes, Angus netted his second as he smashed home a searing volley when he met a cross from Jack Mitchell.

Vale looked good money for the win, but Brora never gave up.

With five minutes to go, Dingwall was on hand to sweep the ball into the net after being lined up by captain Dale Gillespie.

Brora stay seventh and are behind Huntly now only on goal difference, while Deveronvale remain 16th, just one point behind Forres.

