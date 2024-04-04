Aberdeen ‘fan park’ announced for Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen ‘fan park’ announced for Euro 2024

Scotland kick-off the tournament against hosts Germany on June 14 in Munich.

By Chris Cromar
Scotland fans at Glasgow Euro 2020 fan zone.
Scotland fans at a Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Euro 2024 is coming to Aberdeen, with it being announced that the Granite City will be getting its own “fan park”.

Fan park brand, 4TheFans, has revealed that it has “handpicked” OGV Taproom on Bridge Street in the city centre and claims that it will be “much more engaging than watching in a pub or traditional fan zone”.

It will be on during Scotland’s games at the European Championships in Germany, which sees the national team play in the opening match of the tournament against the hosts in Munich on June 14.

OGV Taproom, Aberdeen.
OGV Taproom in Aberdeen will host the 4TheFans’ fan park in the Granite City.

Over 500 fans will come together and enjoy Scotland’s second major tournament appearance this century in front of anti-glare screens and surround systems that have been described as “world-class”.

There will also be an exclusive bar, food traders, DJs, competitions and giveaways at each match, with each screening also welcoming a footballing legend to provide exclusive match analysis and “plenty of banter”.

And when Steve Clarke’s men score, celebratory special effects, such as pyrotechnics and cO2 cannons, will be released to add to the atmosphere, which the hosts have said is “second only to being at the match itself”.

Colin Hendry playing for Scotland.
Scotland legend and Keith native Colin Hendry will be providing analysis of Scotland’s match against Hungary at OGV Taproom. Image: SNS.

Former Scotland captain Colin Hendry, who won 51 caps for his country and captained the national team at the 1998 World Cup in France, will be in attendance for the country’s second group-stage match against Switzerland on June 19.

As well as the Keith native, former Scotland striker Alan McInally – who is a pundit on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday – will be in place for the final group stage match against Hungary on June 25.

A legend for the German match has yet to be announced, with tickets for each game starting at £8 per person, with one free drink included, while there is a 10% discount per individual as part of a booking of six.

Premium Seated options are also available, starting at £15 per person, which includes a meet and greet with the footballing legend.

‘Bring Scottish fans together at the heart of the Euros action’

A 4TheFans spokesman said that the fan park will “deliver the most entertaining, friendly and inclusive way to experience these matches”.

They added: “4TheFans will bring Scottish fans together at the heart of the Euros action this summer to enjoy the unmissable big game atmosphere and spectacular fan celebrations as the Tartan Army marches on.

“With a huge fan park already announced at BAaD in Glasgow, today’s announcement provides another central point at OGV Taproom for Scottish fans to gather and roar on their team.”

Unit 51, Aberdeen.
Unit 51 in Aberdeen will also host a fan park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

With Aberdeen City Council or Aberdeen Inspired not setting up an “official fan zone”, it will be left to businesses to set up unofficial ones.

Unit 51 in the city centre’s Carnegie’s Brae will also host a fan park for Scotland’s opener against Germany.

Described as being “Aberdeen’s biggest indoor fan park this summer”, it promises to have a “massive Scotland pre-party”, which will include live DJs and bands.

Tickets for the event cost £11.25 per person, which also includes two drink tokens.

Euro 2024: Seven spots where Aberdeen could host fan zone for locals to cheer on Scotland this summer

