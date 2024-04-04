Aberdeen ‘fan park’ announced for Euro 2024

Euro 2024 is coming to Aberdeen, with it being announced that the Granite City will be getting its own “fan park”.

Fan park brand, 4TheFans, has revealed that it has “handpicked” OGV Taproom on Bridge Street in the city centre and claims that it will be “much more engaging than watching in a pub or traditional fan zone”.

It will be on during Scotland’s games at the European Championships in Germany, which sees the national team play in the opening match of the tournament against the hosts in Munich on June 14.

Over 500 fans will come together and enjoy Scotland’s second major tournament appearance this century in front of anti-glare screens and surround systems that have been described as “world-class”.

There will also be an exclusive bar, food traders, DJs, competitions and giveaways at each match, with each screening also welcoming a footballing legend to provide exclusive match analysis and “plenty of banter”.

And when Steve Clarke’s men score, celebratory special effects, such as pyrotechnics and cO2 cannons, will be released to add to the atmosphere, which the hosts have said is “second only to being at the match itself”.

Former Scotland captain Colin Hendry, who won 51 caps for his country and captained the national team at the 1998 World Cup in France, will be in attendance for the country’s second group-stage match against Switzerland on June 19.

As well as the Keith native, former Scotland striker Alan McInally – who is a pundit on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday – will be in place for the final group stage match against Hungary on June 25.

A legend for the German match has yet to be announced, with tickets for each game starting at £8 per person, with one free drink included, while there is a 10% discount per individual as part of a booking of six.

Premium Seated options are also available, starting at £15 per person, which includes a meet and greet with the footballing legend.

‘Bring Scottish fans together at the heart of the Euros action’

A 4TheFans spokesman said that the fan park will “deliver the most entertaining, friendly and inclusive way to experience these matches”.

They added: “4TheFans will bring Scottish fans together at the heart of the Euros action this summer to enjoy the unmissable big game atmosphere and spectacular fan celebrations as the Tartan Army marches on.

“With a huge fan park already announced at BAaD in Glasgow, today’s announcement provides another central point at OGV Taproom for Scottish fans to gather and roar on their team.”

With Aberdeen City Council or Aberdeen Inspired not setting up an “official fan zone”, it will be left to businesses to set up unofficial ones.

Unit 51 in the city centre’s Carnegie’s Brae will also host a fan park for Scotland’s opener against Germany.

Described as being “Aberdeen’s biggest indoor fan park this summer”, it promises to have a “massive Scotland pre-party”, which will include live DJs and bands.

Tickets for the event cost £11.25 per person, which also includes two drink tokens.