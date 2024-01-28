Euro 2024: Seven spots where Aberdeen could host fan zone for locals to cheer on Scotland this summer

Euro 2024 is on the horizon with fans across the country Scotland will make history by getting to the knockout stages.

Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, John McGinn and co. will take to the field in Germany in June.

So it would make sense for Aberdeen to have somewhere where fans can cheer on Steve Clarke’s men.

A fan zone is being considered in Inverness, with Eastgate Shopping Centre and Inverness Business Improvement District (Bid) leading proposals for the site in Falcon Square.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman told The P&J: “Football fan zones during major tournaments are normally commercially run operations.

“We are not aware of any proposals from third parties, but if the council was to be approached with such a proposal it would have to be agreed in the normal manner at the relevant committee.”

While there are no plans for one in the Granite City yet, we’ve put together a list of some potential locations in the hope that a third party will consider it…

Castlegate

Located in the heart of Aberdeen, the Castlegate is no stranger to hosting major events.

It’s hosted Hogmanay parties in the past, with 25,000 people packing onto the square to see The Proclaimers in 2006.

In 2007, the city centre square was bedecked in Saltires as the “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” rockers Travis welcomed in the new year to excited partygoers.

If the Castlegate – which has seen better days – was chosen as the place for a Euro 2024 Scotland fan zone, it would be blue and white again, as the north-east Tartan Army could congregate in Aberdeen city centre and cheer on the team.

Union Terrace Gardens

Although the £30 million redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) was controversial, a fan zone would not be, as it is located in the centre of the city and there is ample room for a big screen.

Some people in Aberdeen thought the recent Christmas market should have been put in the park, due to its high cost and because it would not have disrupted traffic flow in the city centre.

The only negative about putting a fan zone here is the effect it would have on the grass, which was laid in June last year – six months after it opened.

Duthie Park

Probably the most famous and most loved park in the city, Duthie Park is no stranger to hosting events, including the European Pipe Band Championships last summer and the “Aberdeen – Our City” celebration for the late Queen’s Golden Jubilee in May 2002.

If chosen as the location for a fan zone, Spike the Cactus’ famous voice would be drowned out by the Tartan Army’s chants of “We’ll Be Coming” and “Super John McGinn”, while if Scotland won, the park would rock to “Freed from Desire”.

A plus for Duthie Park ahead of Castlegate and UTG would be its capacity to hold more fans.

Old AECC car park

The car park at the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) in Bridge of Don has been vacant since Rod Stewart performed its last ever event in July 2019.

Since then, the old arena has been demolished and the conference centre has been turned into King’s Church, while in December, Aberdeen City Council lodged plans for a £3.7m recycling centre in the former car park.

Maybe June 2024 is the time for Scotland fans to “recycle” near misses of the past and make new memories at this former entertainment venue, which also has ample car parking.

P&J Live

The £333 million replacement for the AECC – Scotland’s biggest indoor arena can hold up to 15,000 people – is no stranger to sport having hosted the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December 2019.

It would be the perfect undercover venue – especially with unpredictable Scottish summers – to cheer on the national team as they aim to make it out of the group stages at Euro 2024.

If the main arena is deemed too big for a fan zone, P&J Live has three smaller (1,700 seated) exhibition halls, with Hall C hosting Dundee band The View last month.

Kingswells Park and Ride

The park and ride, which is located in the north of the city, would be a good venue for fans from across the north-east to get to as it is situated close to the AWPR.

It also has more than enough room to accommodate Scotland supporters, as it can hold 915 cars.

A 2018 P&J study showed it was on average just 21% full, meaning a temporary fan zone would not cause too much disruption.

Even if there is some disruption, it is not like these tournaments come along too often for Scotland fans…

Hazlehead Park

Hazlehead is another much-loved park in Aberdeen and could play host to a Scotland fan zone for the upcoming Euro 2024.

It has experience of hosting major events through the years and was meant to host hit girl group Little Mix in the summer of 2020, but this was postponed due to Covid.

However, it has hosted the Enjoy Music Festival.

It’s also the home of the Aberdeen Highland Games, and if used for a fan zone this summer could see swarms of the Tartan Army in their Highland best.

The P&J contacted Aberdeen Inspired to ask if they would back a fan zone in the city this summer, but they did not reply.