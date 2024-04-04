Search for missing teenager last seen in New Pitsligo

A teenager has been reported missing from the New Pitsligo area.

Madison Foreman was last seen in the Aberdeenshire village at 9am this morning.

Eight hours after her last sighting, a search operation has been launched by police to trace her whereabouts.

Police have confirmed the 16-year-old relies on public transport to get about.

Appeal launched to trace missing teen

Officers have shared a series of images of Madison as they appeal for the public’s help in establishing her movements throughout the day.

She is described as 5ft 11inch tall with long red hair.

She wears glasses and when last seen was wearing a black hoodie, dark coloured trousers and black and purple trainers,

Madison is understood to be in possession of a black rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Madison today or has information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2061/4th April.