Grateful mum thanks Asda Huntly employee for helping her newly diagnosed diabetic daughter

Jane Bradshaw - who has type 1 diabetes herself - went out of her way to help a seven-year-old girl who had been diagnosed with the condition that morning.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Jane (right) with store manager Linda Morrison after helping the worried mother in Asda Huntly. Image supplied by Asda.
Jane (right) with store manager Linda Morrison after helping the worried mother in Asda Huntly. Image supplied by Asda.

An Aberdeenshire mum has expressed her gratitude to an Asda Huntly worker who went above and beyond to help her daughter on the day she was diagnosed with diabetes.

Home shopping colleague Jane Bradshaw – who has type 1 diabetes herself – noticed the pair looking closely at nutritional information on packets in the confectionary aisle.

When she went over to help, the shopper told Jane her seven-year-old daughter had been diagnosed with diabetes that morning.

Jane spoke to them about her own insulin implant, explained about different foods and provided helpful websites and online resources.

‘She always goes the extra mile’

Following their experience, the customer phoned the Asda Huntly store to express her gratitude, saying that Jane had been a great support to her on a difficult day.

Jane explained that she was “delighted” to be of assistance to the mother and her daughter.

She said: “I have diabetes and understand that getting your head round it at first can be very difficult.

“I told the customer and her daughter if they’re ever in the store and need any help to give me a shout, I’m always happy to provide helpful information when I can.’’

Jane works at the Asda in Huntly.

The supermarket revealed that Jane is one of those people who are always there for those who need it.

Linda Morrison, store manager at Asda Huntly, said: “Jane is an incredible lady and an asset to our team – she always goes the extra mile – and this case was no different.

“Jane provided extremely helpful information and the customer, alongside her daughter, were ever so grateful.

“We’re all very proud of Jane, she is a true advocate for putting our customers at the heart of everything we do.’’

