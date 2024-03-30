AI images to lure traders by showing how empty Union Street shops could be brought back to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AI images to lure traders by showing how empty Union Street shops could be brought back to life

The ploy is the latest effort in a campaign to bring more business to Aberdeen's Granite Mile.

By Denny Andonova
AI image showing a potential design for the empty unit on 172 Union Street, Aberdeen.
This is how the vacant outlet on 172 Union Street could look like - if someone decides to invest in it. Image: Our Union Street/Supplied.

Vacant Union Street shops have been given a virtual makeover – with new images designed to show off their potential.

For the last year, Aberdeen leaders have been on a nationwide hunt for traders to take on the dozens of empty units lining the Granite Mile.

It was one of campaign group Our Union Street’s main priorities, and the community-led taskforce has been determined to do what it can to entice businesses.

They have been making progress, bringing the number of unused properties from 53 down to 25 in the last 12 months.

And now they have turned to technology in a bid to show off how certain properties could be given a new lease of life…

Why is Our Union Street using AI images to show off Granite Mile?

Group leaders Bob Keiller and Derrick Thomson hope this will help in their mission to fill another 10 or so units by the end of next year.

Our Union Street group leaders Bob Keiller and Derrick Thomson.
Bob and Derrick are always brainstorming ways to boost Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Bob explained: “We are using technology that probably wasn’t even available a couple of years ago to try and move things forward.

“If someone comes and says they are thinking of doing a bike shop – that’s fine, in the next two hours we’ll show him how a particular space could be a bike shop.

“You want a bakery, or a restaurant – fine, here you go.”

How cutting edge advances could speed up Union Street crusade

The duo say one of their biggest challenges is trying to convince people to see the possibilities in units that are “not in a very nice condition”.

Derrick adds: “Traditionally what you would do is get some sketching, modelling, some photoshop work and end up with a visualisation of the shop.

“But that takes typically one or two days of a professional’s time per image, so it becomes very expensive.”

How did the AI plan come together?

Architecture graduates from Robert Gordon University have now stepped in to help, using the latest kit to conjure impressive AI images of Union Street in a matter of hours.

Dozens have now been created, which will be shared on the Our Union Street website in an effort to capture the imagination of prospective tenants.

The outfit reckons these Union Street AI images have saved them about £60,000.

And once the group achieves success with ground-level units, they will look upwards and focus efforts on Union Street’s upper storeys

Conversation