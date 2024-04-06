Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust launch fund in bid for stronger ICT say

An initiative that aims to increase the shareholding of Caley Thistle fans has been launched by the ICT Supporters’ Trust.

The group aims to achieve the greatest possible supporter and community influence in the running and ownership of the Scottish Championship club.

The trust has called on fans to invest in the Stronger Together fund, which aims to increase their shareholding of the football club and assist in creating a sustainable football club with supporters at its heart.

A longer-term goal of ensuring that a democratically elected fans’ representative sits on ICT’s board of directors is also key to the plans.

The trust aims to make sure that the voice of ICT supporters is heard and that fans are communicated to with honesty and transparency.

The supporters’ trust already hold 108 ordinary shares which carry an enhanced voting right totalling a minimum of 10 per cent. The trust also holds a further 13,658 ordinary shares which carry normal voting rights.

Investment in the football club by the Stronger Together fund will be made at the discretion of the trust board, with the prime objective being to increase their shareholding in the football club.

The trust aim to bridge the perceived gap between the club and its supporters, using any income generated by the Stronger Together fund to purchase shares in the club, with a view to gaining a seat on the board.

They believe that supporter’s issues can then be raised at board level, ensuring fans are properly represented and have a say in the running of their club.

Jennifer Aitchison, chairperson, ICT Supporters’ Trust, said: “This is a crucial time for the football club, both on and off the pitch. We must come together in order to ensure the future of the club for generations to come.

“One of the most common and regular pieces of feedback we receive is that fans have become disengaged with the club and no longer feel a local affinity.

“We have already highlighted some instances where the club could be engaging better with fans, through affordable hospitality, season ticket deals, stewarding at games, and where we feel they could be driving better income streams from match, matchball and man of the match sponsorships as well as player sponsorships.

“The club has rightfully been chasing the pounds lately to ensure the long-term future of the club, but we also feel that ICT is missing out on contributions that derive largely from engaged supporters who feel they have a real stake in the club.

“The Stronger Together fund provides an opportunity for Caley Thistle fans, both locally and around the world, to directly influence the running of the football club.”

The initiative gives supporters the opportunity to donate as much or as little as they can afford, either as a one-off payment or by regular monthly contributions. Payments will be made to the supporters’ trust, not to the club.

The details were revealed at the latest trust meeting at the city’s Caley Thistle Social Club today.