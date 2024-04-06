Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust launch fund in bid for stronger ICT say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust launch fund in bid for stronger ICT say

'Stronger Together' fund is revealed at city meeting ahead of the Arbroath league meeting.

By Paul Chalk
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.

An initiative that aims to increase the shareholding of Caley Thistle fans has been launched by the ICT Supporters’ Trust.

The group aims to achieve the greatest possible supporter and community influence in the running and ownership of the Scottish Championship club.

The trust has called on fans to invest in the Stronger Together fund, which aims to increase their shareholding of the football club and assist in creating a sustainable football club with supporters at its heart.

A longer-term goal of ensuring that a democratically elected fans’ representative sits on ICT’s board of directors is also key to the plans.

The trust aims to make sure that the voice of ICT supporters is heard and that fans are communicated to with honesty and transparency.

The supporters’ trust already hold 108 ordinary shares which carry an enhanced voting right totalling a minimum of 10 per cent. The trust also holds a further 13,658 ordinary shares which carry normal voting rights.

Investment in the football club by the Stronger Together fund will be made at the discretion of the trust board, with the prime objective being to increase their shareholding in the football club.

The trust aim to bridge the perceived gap between the club and its supporters, using any income generated by the Stronger Together fund to purchase shares in the club, with a view to gaining a seat on the board.

They believe that supporter’s issues can then be raised at board level, ensuring fans are properly represented and have a say in the running of their club.

Jennifer Aitchison, chairperson, ICT Supporters’ Trust, said: “This is a crucial time for the football club, both on and off the pitch. We must come together in order to ensure the future of the club for generations to come.

“One of the most common and regular pieces of feedback we receive is that fans have become disengaged with the club and no longer feel a local affinity.

“We have already highlighted some instances where the club could be engaging better with fans, through affordable hospitality, season ticket deals, stewarding at games, and where we feel they could be driving better income streams from match, matchball and man of the match sponsorships as well as player sponsorships.

“The club has rightfully been chasing the pounds lately to ensure the long-term future of the club, but we also feel that ICT is missing out on contributions that derive largely from engaged supporters who feel they have a real stake in the club.

“The Stronger Together fund provides an opportunity for Caley Thistle fans, both locally and around the world, to directly influence the running of the football club.”

The initiative gives supporters the opportunity to donate as much or as little as they can afford, either as a one-off payment or by regular monthly contributions. Payments will be made to the supporters’ trust, not to the club.

The details were revealed at the latest trust meeting at the city’s Caley Thistle Social Club today.

