Season’s first cruise ship arrives – but tourists shuttled into Aberdeen by small boats due to weather

The vessel was supposed to dock in South Harbour but could not get into the port to drop off passengers.

By Shanay Taylor & Chris Cromar
AIDAsol in Aberdeen.
The AIDAsol is the first cruise ship to come to Aberdeen this year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s first cruise liner of the season arrived this morning, but could not berth in the South Harbour due to weather conditions.

Thousands of tourists arrived in the Granite City earlier today as the AIDAsol German-flagged liner travelled all the way from Germany.

However, due to unsuitable weather, the vessel anchored in the bay – one nautical mile from Aberdeen beach – and anchor boats took guests into Duthies Quay at North Harbour on York Place.

Anchorage boat in Aberdeen.
Anchorage boats took visitors to North Harbour from the ship. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The delay meant that some passengers lost nearly two hours of their stay in the north-east, with the first expected to disembark between 8.30am-9am, however, the first guests did not get ashore until around 10.15am.

Carrying 1,998 guests and 629 crew, the ship has arrived from Hamburg in Germany for a day-long stopover before setting sail in the evening for Kirkwall in Orkney.

It will then head to Reykjavik and two other destinations in Iceland, before going to Alesund and Bergen in Norway, prior to returning to Germany.

Guests shuttled to shore by small boats

As the ship – which will be in Sydney, Australia later this year – could not land at South Harbour, guests were shuttled to shore by small boats.

The port currently has 59 cruise calls scheduled for 2024, including 22 maiden calls, which highlights Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s growing appeal as a cruise destination.

If the ship had berthed at South Harbour, passengers would have had the opportunity to go on the First Bus shuttle route CS1 from the port to the beach, city centre and Old Aberdeen.

Bob Sanguinetti, Port of Aberdeen’s CEO said: “With a record number of bookings and a diverse range of visiting vessels, we are poised for unprecedented growth in the coming years and are eager to showcase the best of what Aberdeen and the surrounding region has to offer.”

AIDAsol in Aberdeen.
A further 58 cruise ships are scheduled to come to the Granite City this year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Christian Allard added: “Aberdeen is establishing itself as a must-visit destination for cruise ships and the 2024 season is one we can build upon further.

“As a council, we are delivering transformation through the city centre and beach masterplans – thus ensuring that visitors enjoy a great experience when they disembark.”

Bookings extend as far as 2027, by which time over 100 cruise calls are anticipated, featuring industry giants like Fred. Olsen Cruises and Holland America.

‘It’s better than Edinburgh!’ A day in the life of a cruise ship visitor seeing Old Aberdeen for the first time

