Featuring an all-star cast, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical comes to Aberdeen

See the smash hit musical starring Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street, Strictly Come Dancing) April 9-13.

Still of Bonne & Clyde the Musical with a logo
Katie Tonkinson and Alex James Hatton. Credit: Richard Davenport.

Two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere became the biggest folk heroes in all America. Their names were Bonnie and Clyde. Follow their story of love, crime and adventure with the hit musical coming to Aberdeen this April.

The production features an all-star cast including Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street, Strictly Come Dancing).

A brief history of America’s most famous criminal duo

Sneak peek at Bonnie & Clyde the Musical

Brought to you by ADAMA Entertainment, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical swings into His Majesty’s Theatre April 9-13.

Producers of the award-winning production are pulling back the curtain and have released a rare glimpse behind the scenes of Bonnie & Clyde the Musical on its first ever UK & Ireland tour.

Winner of Best New Musical (What’sOnStage Awards 2023), Bonnie & Clyde The Musical stars Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street, Strictly Come Dancing) making her musical theatre debut as Blanche Barrow and Alex James-Hatton (Heathers, Newsies) playing the role of Clyde.

Katie Tonkinson and Alex James Hatton. Credit: Richard Davenport.
Katie Tonkinson (Bat Out of Hell) plays Bonnie Parker alongside Sam Ferriday (Heathers, The Cher Show) as Marvin “Buck” Barrow. R&B and Soul singer-songwriter Jaz Ellington (The Voice UK, Eurovision: You Decide) stars as The Preacher. They are joined by Taryn Sudding as Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson, Alexander Evans as Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson/Ensemble, Andrew Berlin as Captain Frank Hamer/Ensemble, James Mateo-Salt as Sheriff Schmid/Ensemble, Callum Henderson as Bud/Archie/ Ensemble, Jasmine Beel as Stella/Emma Parker/Ensemble, Oonagh Cox as Eleanore/On-Stage Swing, Michael Cortez as Off-Stage Swing/ Resident Director and Olivia Lallo as Off-Stage Swing/Dance Captain.

The UK & Ireland tour of Bonnie & Clyde the Musical follows hot on the heels of two hell-raising hit seasons in London’s West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre.

Featuring music by Tony® nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), lyrics by Tony® and Oscar® winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), a book by Emmy® Award nominee Ivan Menchell, directed and choreographed by Nick Winston.

Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

A stand-out cast with rave reviews

Shot exclusively by photographer Kris Askey, the images give a unique insight behind the curtain ahead of the hit production arriving at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from April 9-13.

Katie Tonkinson and Alex James Hatton. Credit: Richard Davenport.
The Daily Star on Sunday called Bonnie & Clyde the Musical “A killer show… it would be a crime to miss it.”

The Independent said that Bonnie & Clyde the Musical is “irresistibly fun… triumphant vocals make Frank Wildhorn and Don Black’s sexy score shine.”

And WhatsOnStage proclaimed the show was full of “high-octane musical thrills.”

Don’t wait! Book your tickets for Bonnie & Clyde the Musical today.

