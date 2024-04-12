NHS staff slam ‘shambles’ car parking at ARI as much-needed spaces are axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS staff slam ‘shambles’ car parking at ARI as much-needed spaces are axed

25 staff spaces are being removed from the shale car park at Foresterhill amid efforts to prevent flooding.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The shale staff car park at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
The shale staff car park at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Exasperated workers at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary are accusing bosses of “trying to make life difficult” as dozens of staff parking spaces are axed.

An anonymous letter sent to the Press and Journal highlighted the ongoing “parking shambles” at the Foresterhill campus, with the recent change the latest in a string of problems.

The letter, sent by a concerned member of staff, said the loss of valuable spaces has caused “even more misery” for employees.

It comes after workers pressed management for permission to use a £10 million multi-storey car park initially designed purely for patients.

Construction work at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Spaces in the staff car park have been lost due to ongoing construction work at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The latest blow is at the existing staff car park, where dozens of spaces are now being removed…

They explained: “Staff only know about it now as the work is happening.

“The wording on announcements focused staff attention that this was a bit of a temporary flooding work and not that this was a permanent, unagreed change.

“It is being announced as flood mitigation but it isn’t just putting in some better drains but instead, massive stepped concrete water pools.”

‘We are so sick of this’

The author of the letter went on to say parking issues are particularly problematic as most ARI staff do not have the option of working from home.

“The staff car park is a shambles,” they said.

“Anyone can park in there and spaces are also lost due to bad parking or building rubbish left in spaces that could be used.

“All this pushes even more staff into the multi-storey car park, not to mention making us late for our shifts.”

The Lady Helen multi-storey car park at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The Lady Helen multi-storey car park at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The frustrated medical worker added: “It seems our organisation is trying to make it as difficult as possible for staff to get to their work.

“If we could work from home we would as we are so sick of this.”

What did NHS Grampian have to say about ARI staff parking row?

But the health board finally shared an official announcement about the changes to employees yesterday.

The statement confirmed the ongoing work at Foresterhill would lead to the loss of 25 staff parking spaces.

It also clarified that the move was needed to allow essential flood mitigation works linked to the new mortuary and Greenspace projects to be carried out.

The new mortuary on the Foresterhill Campus site taking shape.
The new mortuary on the Foresterhill Campus site is taking shape. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The memo read: “There is a clear need to develop an integrated water management system across the whole Foresterhill site, not only for the benefit of those on-site, but to manage wider flood impact on the Denburn.

“We know car parking on this site is a concern for many of you and we want to stress there remain 593 spaces in the shale, and a further 227 in the tarmac car park.

“In addition, we continue to share the multi-story car park with patients and visitors, from Level 6 and above.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman noted that the spaces have been out of use since November and no further issues with parking have been raised.

Could staff soon be allowed to use multi-storey for good?

The announcement comes as NHS Grampian unveiled its plans to change the planning conditions for the Lady Helen car park last week.

If approved, staff would be officially allowed to use spaces on the sixth floor and above.

Signs up outside the multi-storey car park explain staff and students can use the upper levels.
Signs up outside the multi-storey car park explain staff and students can use the upper levels. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

When the facility was built back in 2018, it was intended for use by patients and visitors only.

However, staff were given temporary permission to use the higher levels during the pandemic and they can still use the car park to this day.

‘Stressed’ health workers arriving HOURS early for work amid parking crisis at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Conversation