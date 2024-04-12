Cyclist, 16, taken to hospital after crash on the A90 near Lonmay

A teenage cyclist has been rushed to hospital after colliding with a car on the A90 near Lonmay this afternoon.

The accident occurred at around 2.50pm this afternoon near the Tullikera Turnoff.

Emergency services were called to including police, ambulance and the air ambulance.

The 16-year-old cyclist has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Friday, April 12, police were called to the A90 near Lonmay, Aberdeenshire, following a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

“A 16-year-old male has been conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. The road is currently closed and inquiries are ongoing.”

According to Traffic Scotland, the A90 has been closed in both directions due to the crash.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.

More as we get it.