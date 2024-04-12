TV’s Toff loves Aberdeen’s TK Maxx

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

TV’s Toff loves Aberdeen’s TK Maxx

Georgia Toffolo - who visits her Brewdog boyfriend in Aberdeenshire - has also shared her love for Haddo House.

By Shanay Taylor
TV star, Georgia Toffolo, has revealed her love for a bargain – and in particular a discount store in Aberdeen.

Posing to her 1.8 million Instagram followers, the 29-year-old showed off her latest purchase which she found in none other than TK Maxx.

Toff managed to find herself a navy and white workout set with a pair of white gym trainers, which cost her £15 each.

Georgia Toffolo shows workout set she bought in TK Maxx. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

The reality TV star spent her Friday morning on a shopping spree before hitting the gym and making the most of the beautiful weather while it lasts here in the north-east.

The former Made in Chelsea star is currently spending time with Brewdog boss James Watt at his home in Aberdeenshire. 

Speaking to her followers, she said: “So apparently it’s going to be 18C today in Scotland, which I can’t quite believe.

“It’s amazing, boiling already.

“I’m showing off my new set that I got in Aberdeen in TK Maxx. How good.”

The star has been enjoying the sunshine. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

Toff has also shared her love for Haddo House after spending her evening yesterday strolling the grounds with the Brewdog boss.

She also picked up some treats from Bare in Ellon, which she says has become a favourite.

Georgia Toffolo visits TK Maxx and Haddo House. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

Georgia has fallen in love with the north-east

The pair recently took their relationship to the next level, as she moved into the beer giant’s luxury London pad last month.

However, the pair are regularly spotted together visiting spots across Aberdeenshire when James returns to his neck of the woods.

Toff admitted she didn’t see herself spending much time in the area when she first met the Brewdog boss, but she has come to adore the north-east.

Back in February she shared some of her favourite places to grab a bite to eat in the  region.

She recommended The Coffee Apothecary – of which she is a “religious fan” – and also praised the “pretty” cakes at Kenzie’s Cakes in Aberdeen, as well as Ythan Bakery in Ellon.

