TV’s Toff loves Aberdeen’s TK Maxx

TV star, Georgia Toffolo, has revealed her love for a bargain – and in particular a discount store in Aberdeen.

Posing to her 1.8 million Instagram followers, the 29-year-old showed off her latest purchase which she found in none other than TK Maxx.

Toff managed to find herself a navy and white workout set with a pair of white gym trainers, which cost her £15 each.

The reality TV star spent her Friday morning on a shopping spree before hitting the gym and making the most of the beautiful weather while it lasts here in the north-east.

The former Made in Chelsea star is currently spending time with Brewdog boss James Watt at his home in Aberdeenshire.

Speaking to her followers, she said: “So apparently it’s going to be 18C today in Scotland, which I can’t quite believe.

“It’s amazing, boiling already.

“I’m showing off my new set that I got in Aberdeen in TK Maxx. How good.”

Toff has also shared her love for Haddo House after spending her evening yesterday strolling the grounds with the Brewdog boss.

She also picked up some treats from Bare in Ellon, which she says has become a favourite.

Georgia has fallen in love with the north-east

The pair recently took their relationship to the next level, as she moved into the beer giant’s luxury London pad last month.

However, the pair are regularly spotted together visiting spots across Aberdeenshire when James returns to his neck of the woods.

Toff admitted she didn’t see herself spending much time in the area when she first met the Brewdog boss, but she has come to adore the north-east.

Back in February she shared some of her favourite places to grab a bite to eat in the region.

She recommended The Coffee Apothecary – of which she is a “religious fan” – and also praised the “pretty” cakes at Kenzie’s Cakes in Aberdeen, as well as Ythan Bakery in Ellon.