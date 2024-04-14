Several youths charged after ‘disturbance’ in Aberdeenshire village

Several youths have been charged following an alleged disturbance in an Aberdeenshire village.

Police were called to Main Road in Blackburn at around 10pm on Saturday.

The number of youths involved or their ages has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Saturday, police were called to a report of a disturbance in the Main Road area of Blackburn.

“Officers attended and a number of youths were charged in connection with the incident.

“Reports will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.”