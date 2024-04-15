Aberdeenshire farmer says ‘dog owner in denial’ over sheep attack

An Aberdeenshire farmer says an owner will know their dog has attacked his sheep – as it will have been “covered in blood”.

Charles McCombie said his wife, who looks after the sheep near Huntly, was shocked to discover that her animal had been killed by a dog.

The ewe died as a result of the attack, leaving her two lambs orphaned.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward to the attack that happened on April 10.

Respected farmer, Mr McCombie, who is based at Rothiemay, said: “It is really very upsetting for us all, but particularly for my wife who looks after the sheep.

“It is the first time this has happened to us.

“The sheep was attacked in a way that makes us believe the dog knew what it was doing. The dog attacked the sheep’s head and throat.”

‘Dogs should be kept on the lead around farmland’

Mr McCombie said: “This dog is just a killer. We do not know what type of dog it is.

“Whatever else, this dog must have gone home covered in blood. So the owners will know that something happened.”

Mr McCombie said that his family had now seen footage of a man walking a dog in the area, and a farmer “politely” asks the owner to put it on a lead.

The dog owner did not take kindly to the request.

He continued: “Some owners seem to be in complete denial that their dog could do this to a sheep.

“Dogs should be kept on the lead around farmland.”

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information after a sheep was attacked in Rothiemay, Huntly, Aberdeenshire.

“Officers believe the sheep was attacked on the morning of Wednesday, 10 April at a farm in Rothiemay.

“The sheep died as a result of the injuries it sustained.”

The spokesperson continued: “Officers are asking anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have information regarding this incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call police via 101, quoting incident number 1545 of 10 April, 2024.