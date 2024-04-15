Man taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen city-centre property

A man has been taken to hospital and a woman charged following an incident in Aberdeen city-centre.
Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were sent to Peacock’s Close at around 3.10pm where an injured man was discovered.
A number of police cars and ambulances attended the scene, parked on busy West North Street across from Aberdeen Community Health and Care Village.
A police spokesperson said that enquiries are ongoing but that a woman has been charged in connection.
They said: “We received a report of a disturbance at a property on Peacock’s Close, Aberdeen, around 3.10pm on Monday, 15 April, 2024.
“Emergency services attended and a 39-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 48-year-old woman has been arrested in connection. Enquiries are ongoing.”