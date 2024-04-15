‘A disaster of a day’: Tourists disappointed after ‘Harry Potter’ train breaks down on first day back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A disaster of a day’: Tourists disappointed after ‘Harry Potter’ train breaks down on first day back

One passenger was told it was the "first time in 124 years" the Jacobite Express steam train did not make it to Mallaig.

By Chris Cromar & Louise Glen
Fabre family.
The Sabre family travelled from France to go on the train. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

Tourists have expressed their disappointment after the ‘Harry Potter’ train broke down on its first day back on the track.

West Coast Railways (WCR) announced on Friday that it would be returning to the West Highland Line this morning – travelling the iconic route between Fort William and Mallaig – after introducing a fleet of carriages with central locking doors.

The heritage rail operator pulled its services last month as it waits for an exemption for its “slam doors” which the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) say are not safe.

WCR has warned that replacing the doors on every carriage could bankrupt the business, and cost local and national communities up to £50 million in lost value.

But it has taken the step to introduce some central locking doors on board, albeit with reduced first-class capacity and without the Harry Potter coach.

Harry Potter Jacobite steam train on the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
The Jacobite Express goes over the famous Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Disappointment on first day back

Many passengers travelled to Fort William, some travelling from overseas, to ride the famous line on its first day back today.

However shortly after taking off, the train broke down near the Glenfinnan viaduct “due to extremely poor weather conditions”.

One passenger said he was told it was the “first time in 124 years the train didn’t make it to Mallaig”.

Others told The P&J they had to wait for four and a half hours with no heating to get back.

At Fort William railway station on her return, Sarah Wood from Sussex described her “disaster of a day”.

The 39-year-old added: “I’ve got all the way from Brighton and now we are stuck.”

Pete Roberts.
Pete Roberts travelled from Blackpool for the journey. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

Frustrated customer Pete Roberts, from Blackpool, said: “I’ve waited nine months to go on this trip and it was a complete disaster.

“They told us that there was something slipping on the line and for the first time in 124 years the train didn’t make it to Mallaig. Huge disappointment.”

Andrew and Valerie Endacott.
Valerie and Andrew Endacott came up from Derby for the experience. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

Husband and wife Andrew and Valerie Endacott made the trip up from Derby to experience the train.

Mrs Endacott said: “We are cold, hungry and tired. We waited for more than three hours with very little communication. We got over the Glenfinnan Viaduct and everything stopped.”

Her husband who had been “really looking forward” to the trip for a number of months said the whole experience was “a huge disappointment”, adding: “We are freezing and heading back to the hotel.”

‘We sat there for hours’

George Richardson and Christine Thomson were in the Highlands for two nights celebrating their 70th birthdays with their family.

Mrs Thomson said: “We came up yesterday and we were so pleased we were going to get a ride on the steam train. We booked in November and our tickets were cancelled so we rebooked the train for today. We got here and we went over the viaduct then nothing, we sat there for hours.

“Our families paid for the tickets, there were six of us. There was no offer of any food or drinks. We had to pay for everything. It is a huge disappointment.”

Jacobite Express at Fort William.
The train on its way back to Fort William. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

Sabrina Fabre, who travelled from France with her family for the excursion, told The P&J: “We came from the south of France to spend time on the Harry Potter train. We have been on a cold train for four hours with no food.

“We are sad and disappointed.”

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: “We had fun and we laughed a lot, but it was not what we planned or expected and we are freezing now.”

‘We did our best to restart the service’

Apologising to customers, a spokeswoman for WCR said: “Earlier today, just outside of Glenfinnan, the Jacobite broke down due to extremely poor weather conditions.

“The team onboard did their best to restart the service, but the Jacobite had to be rescued by another diesel engine and we were not able to offer customers the experience we planned. We will be issuing them with compensation.

“We are pleased to confirm the Jacobite will run as normal tomorrow.

