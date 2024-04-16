‘Bargain’ six-bedroom house near Stonehaven to go on auction

This house outside of Stonehaven provides an unbeatable bargain: six-bedrooms for £140,000.

The stone-built detached property near Stonehaven is going up for auction later this month.

“The Lomond’s” is located near the picturesque, coastal village of Muchalls, about ten miles outside the city centre of Aberdeen.

This bargain find has six bedrooms, two living rooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a box room.

The spaciousness is not restricted to the inside of the property, with a large front and back garden.

The house is being listed on property website Rightmove.

It is set to be sold via auction later this week, on April 18.

Six-bedroom house: bargain and a business opportunity?

The listing claims the house has potential to be rented for up to £5,000 a month, meaning the house could turnover £60,000 annually.

With bids starting at £139,000, the property could be a bargain.

It was previously sold for £385,000 in August 2022.

Properties in Stonehaven had an overall average price of £226,043 over the last year, according to statistics compiled by Rightmove.

Muchalls is situated slightly north at the Bridge of Muchalls.

The house has easy access to the A92 which runs right to the heart of Aberdeen.

House to be auctioned online on April 18

The auction is being by the largest auction house in the country, Future Property Auctions.

Bids will surely come flying in as the property goes to auction on April 18, from 10am to 3pm.

The auction is being held online.