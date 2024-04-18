Dundee hit with six-figure SPFL fine over five Dens Park pitch call-offs – including Aberdeen game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee hit with six-figure SPFL fine over five Dens Park pitch call-offs – including Aberdeen game

Aberdeen's Premiership clash with Dundee on December 23 was postponed just 52 minutes before kick-off, with 3,500 Dons fans making the trip to Dens

By Sean Wallace
Referee David Munro inspects the pitch ahead of Aberdeen's match with Dundee at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee have been hit with a £186,000 fine at a disciplinary hearing after admitting five separate breaches of SPFL rules relating to their Dens Park pitch.

Of the fine, £120,000 is suspended until the end of season 2024/25.

The suspended element will be automatically triggered in the event of a further breach
of SPFL rules relating to pitch condition next season.

The sanction came following the postponement of five Premiership matches at the ground this season – on October 7, December 23,  January 2,  March 17 and April 10.

An SPFL spokesman commented: “SPFL rules on pitch condition are an integral part of
maintaining a fair league competition.”

One of those postponed matches was against Aberdeen on December 23.

Referee David Munro pulled the plug on the fixture just 52 minutes before the scheduled kick-off following a pitch inspection.

The majority of the 3,500-strong travelling Dons support were already at Dens Park  and queuing to get in when confirmation arrived Munro had called the game off.

The Dons were left frustrated as they were desperate to play the fixture.

Dundee’s home match against Rangers went ahead on Wednesday night (0-0) at the third attempt after two previous postponements.

A contingency plan was in place to move the match to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park if there had been further issues.

Dundee dispute fine figure

However, Dundee have disputed the figure of the fine published by the SPFL, saying it is inaccurate.

The Dens Park club also confirmed they are seeking legal advice with regards to an appeal.

Dundee groundsmen clear the water on the pitch before the Dundee v Aberdeen game is called off. Image: SNS.

A Dundee FC statement read: “Following an SPFL disciplinary hearing today, Dundee FC has been advised of the tribunal’s findings as set out in the SPFL press release – which in our view is inaccurate.

“Dundee FC has in fact been fined £150,000, of which £120,000 is suspended until the end of season 2024/25.

“This suspended element will be automatically triggered in the event of a single waterlogged pitch postponement next season.

“In addition, £36,429.60 is payable as compensation to the SPFL for television and pitch specialist costs.

“Dundee Football Club are deeply disappointed with the severity of the punishment and are currently seeking legal advice with regards to an appeal.

“The club will be making no further comment on the outcome while we seek legal advice.”

Conversation