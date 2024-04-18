Dundee hit with six-figure SPFL fine over five Dens Park pitch call-offs – including Aberdeen game

Dundee have been hit with a £186,000 fine at a disciplinary hearing after admitting five separate breaches of SPFL rules relating to their Dens Park pitch.

Of the fine, £120,000 is suspended until the end of season 2024/25.

The suspended element will be automatically triggered in the event of a further breach

of SPFL rules relating to pitch condition next season.

The sanction came following the postponement of five Premiership matches at the ground this season – on October 7, December 23, January 2, March 17 and April 10.

An SPFL spokesman commented: “SPFL rules on pitch condition are an integral part of

maintaining a fair league competition.”

One of those postponed matches was against Aberdeen on December 23.

Referee David Munro pulled the plug on the fixture just 52 minutes before the scheduled kick-off following a pitch inspection.

The majority of the 3,500-strong travelling Dons support were already at Dens Park and queuing to get in when confirmation arrived Munro had called the game off.

The Dons were left frustrated as they were desperate to play the fixture.

Strong chance @DundeeFC v @AberdeenFC could be called off. Heavy rain. Trying to brush water off surface but looks like thankless tast.#aberdeenfc pic.twitter.com/pvGruVBzVA — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) December 23, 2023

Dundee’s home match against Rangers went ahead on Wednesday night (0-0) at the third attempt after two previous postponements.

A contingency plan was in place to move the match to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park if there had been further issues.

Dundee dispute fine figure

However, Dundee have disputed the figure of the fine published by the SPFL, saying it is inaccurate.

The Dens Park club also confirmed they are seeking legal advice with regards to an appeal.

A Dundee FC statement read: “Following an SPFL disciplinary hearing today, Dundee FC has been advised of the tribunal’s findings as set out in the SPFL press release – which in our view is inaccurate.

“Dundee FC has in fact been fined £150,000, of which £120,000 is suspended until the end of season 2024/25.

“This suspended element will be automatically triggered in the event of a single waterlogged pitch postponement next season.

“In addition, £36,429.60 is payable as compensation to the SPFL for television and pitch specialist costs.

“Dundee Football Club are deeply disappointed with the severity of the punishment and are currently seeking legal advice with regards to an appeal.

“The club will be making no further comment on the outcome while we seek legal advice.”