‘I’m completely burned out’: Fraserburgh fundraiser ends mission to open mental health rehab centre

A Fraserburgh man who set out to “end suicide forever” has stopped his fundraising mission after the ‘pressure got too much’.

Danny Thain wanted to buy a 300-acre, 15-bedroom Newmachar estate worth £3 million in the hope of creating the UK’s first mental health rehabilitation centre.

He set up a non-profit organisation, The World Suicide Prevention Project (TWSSP), driven by the loss of three close friends to suicide.

Now – just two years into his mission – he has announced the closure of the charity, saying that the pressure has become too much for him to handle.

In a video posted to his social media page, which has been inactive since February, he said that his decision comes after speculation that he has pocketed the cash which he denies.

Today, the independent regulator and registrar for charities in Scotland – OSCR – said it is “making inquiries”.

A spokesperson said: “We have obtained information from the charity trustees to aid our understanding of how the charity has been operating and the funds that have been raised.

“We have received an application for consent to dissolve the charity. Our consideration of this will include the disposal of assets.”

‘Money raised has been put to good use’

Speaking to The Press and Journal this afternoon, Mr Thain explained where the £85,000 raised has gone.

He said: “The money that was raised has been used to run the organisation, legal fees/solicitor fees, video production for our videos, to set up our drop-in centre, run our drop-in centre, fundraising, create awareness and allow me to do so.

“The remaining donations are going to Aberdeenshire Child and Youth Support Services who are making a great difference to the mental health of our youth in the Peterhead area.”

‘I’m completely and utterly burned out

In his seven-minute long video, Mr Thain revealed he became a father eight weeks ago and has time to “sit and think”.

“This last while has been the toughest times of my life and I didn’t anticipate what I had taken on to be what it was, nowhere near it,” he said.

“To be totally honest with you, I’ve been struggling. I took on a lot which I didn’t see and I’ve been dealing with everyone else’s emotions.

“I’ve created something to help people with poor mental health and now I’m feeling like I need the support.

“There is so much more work involved and I cannot do both. I can’t do any more for any other people, I physically haven’t got it in me.

“I can’t help anyone else. I’m completely and utterly burned out and I’m not wanting to do it anymore.”

Mr Thain also addressed claims he says have been made against him including that he has been doing this for his own self-image.

“There are folk saying things right, left and centre. It’s stressful and makes you feel ill,” he said.

“You hear people saying that I’m not competent to be doing what I’m doing and you hear people saying that I’ve been doing this for my own self image.

“I’ve even heard people saying that we went away with the money.

“It’s not a nice thing to hear. I gave my all into this.”

Danny Thain slept rough to raise cash

To raise funds and awareness of his mission, Mr Thain took to the streets of Aberdeen to sleep rough for a month and cycled the perimeter of the UK.

He was also recognised in the Scottish Parliament by north-east MSP Karen Adam.

He said his aim for the Straloch House Estate was to provide space, peace, and quiet for vulnerable people.

The sprawling property has 15 bedrooms and is still on the market for offers over £2,700,000.