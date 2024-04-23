Farmers looking for the ‘perfect ram’ for world’s loneliest sheep, Fiona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmers looking for the ‘perfect ram’ for world’s loneliest sheep, Fiona

The world-famous ewe is being put on a strict diet in the hope she can have lambs and continue her famous bloodline.

By Chris Cromar
Fiona the sheep.
Fiona became famous worldwide after she was rescued

The “world’s loneliest sheep” is being put on a strict diet as she prepares to have lambs and become a mother.

Fiona was rescued in November after spending two years at the bottom of a cliff between the Moray and Cromarty firths.

The ewe – who has been described as being more famous than Dolly the sheep – now lives at Dalscone Family Farm, a farm park and petting zoo located in Dumfries in the south of Scotland.

Fiona the sheep
Fiona had been stranded at the bottom of a cliff in the Highlands. Image: Jill Turner/Peter Jolly Northpix.

Looking for Fiona’s ‘perfect ram’

Dalscone Farm manager Ben Best said they are still searching for her “perfect ram” as they get her in shape for mating.

He told the Scottish Daily Express: “She needs to be around 85kg (she now weighs 92-93kg). She has been struggling with a sore leg, which is either historic or genetic. Her weight does not help.

“Ideally we would like to see her lose one-and-a-half stones. She is too chubby. Also by having lambs she will burn up a lot of calories producing the milk.

“It will also ensure the continuation of the bloodline of such a famous sheep. We have not yet chosen the ram – the ‘perfect man’ for her.

“Her leg is an issue as is her weight. We are trying to do the best we can for her – it’s really difficult to find a solution – but her organs are under considerable pressure with that weight.

“Having lambs would help, we believe.”

Ben Best launching mental health campaigns.
Ben Best of Dalscone Farm launching Fiona’s mental health campaigns. Image: Muckle Media.

Fiona was donated to and brought to her new home after being rescued despite protests from animal activists Animal Rising.

It was the same activists who tried to capture Fiona and release her into the wild before she was officially rescued.

The rescue team, made up of Ayrshire sheep farmer Cammy Wilson – who vlogs about his career on YouTube – and his team of experienced climbers, managed to retrieve Fiona, despite her weighing more than 100 kilograms.

Mr Wilson said this was down to her having unlimited access of grass to eat for the previous two years.

