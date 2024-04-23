Farmers looking for the ‘perfect ram’ for world’s loneliest sheep, Fiona

The “world’s loneliest sheep” is being put on a strict diet as she prepares to have lambs and become a mother.

Fiona was rescued in November after spending two years at the bottom of a cliff between the Moray and Cromarty firths.

The ewe – who has been described as being more famous than Dolly the sheep – now lives at Dalscone Family Farm, a farm park and petting zoo located in Dumfries in the south of Scotland.

Looking for Fiona’s ‘perfect ram’

Dalscone Farm manager Ben Best said they are still searching for her “perfect ram” as they get her in shape for mating.

He told the Scottish Daily Express: “She needs to be around 85kg (she now weighs 92-93kg). She has been struggling with a sore leg, which is either historic or genetic. Her weight does not help.

“Ideally we would like to see her lose one-and-a-half stones. She is too chubby. Also by having lambs she will burn up a lot of calories producing the milk.

“It will also ensure the continuation of the bloodline of such a famous sheep. We have not yet chosen the ram – the ‘perfect man’ for her.

“Her leg is an issue as is her weight. We are trying to do the best we can for her – it’s really difficult to find a solution – but her organs are under considerable pressure with that weight.

“Having lambs would help, we believe.”

Fiona was donated to and brought to her new home after being rescued despite protests from animal activists Animal Rising.

It was the same activists who tried to capture Fiona and release her into the wild before she was officially rescued.

The rescue team, made up of Ayrshire sheep farmer Cammy Wilson – who vlogs about his career on YouTube – and his team of experienced climbers, managed to retrieve Fiona, despite her weighing more than 100 kilograms.

Mr Wilson said this was down to her having unlimited access of grass to eat for the previous two years.