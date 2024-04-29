Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Keith v Wick Academy and Brora Rangers v Turriff United highlights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Keith v Wick Academy and Brora Rangers v Turriff United highlights

We've got the best of the action and reaction as the final two matches brought the curtain down on the season.

By Ryan Cryle

The Highland League Weekly EXTRA cameras were there for the final two games of the Breedon Highland League season – Keith v Wick Academy and Brora Rangers v Turriff United.

As well as highlights from both of Saturday’s fixtures, we’ve also got reaction from the respective camps – including Brora player-boss Ally MacDonald’s final post-match interview as Cattachs gaffer.

Keep up to date with HLW during the summer with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with 2,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle celebrate winning the Breedon Highland League. Image: JasperImage
Paul Third: SPFL prove closed-shop tendencies once again with Buckie Thistle ruling
27 April 2024. Keith FC, Kynoch Park, Balloch Road, Keith,Aberdeenshire,AB55 5EN. This is from the Breedon Highland League game - Keith FC v Wick Academy FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Wick's Marc MacGregor, left, holds off Murray Addison of Keith. CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Highland League: Gary Manson pleased to see Wick Academy finish in style and Ally…
27 April 2024. Keith FC, Kynoch Park, Balloch Road, Keith,Aberdeenshire,AB55 5EN. This is from the Breedon Highland League game - Keith FC v Wick Academy FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Wick's Ross Gunn (number 7) scores their second goal against Keith CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Highland League results: Wick Academy and Brora Rangers end season with wins
Craig Levein, left, and Kevin Mackie watch Brechin City. Image: SNS.
Brechin City chairman says Highland League should have had alternative representative in pyramid play-off
Ross Tokely (centre), Wayne Mackintosh (left) and Alan Geegan (right) being unveiled as the new management team at Nairn County. Image supplied by Nairn County.
Ross Tokely says affection for Nairn County lured him into management return
Brora Ranger's captain, Joe Malin.
Highland League preview: Brora legends bow out against Turriff; Keith and Wick battle for…
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart 'devastated' after missing out on play-offs
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Supplied by Brechin City.
Brechin City chairman hits out at Highland League after Buckie Thistle denied pyramid play-off…
CR0046569 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Pictured is Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar ahead of their Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Celtic. Friday 12th January 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar shocked after Jags removed from pyramid play-off
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle blow as East Kilbride progress after pyramid play-off is cancelled

Conversation