Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie has potential for future Scotland call-up, says Peter Leven

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven believes left-back Jack MacKenzie has the potential to break into the Scotland squad as he has qualities like Kieran Tierney.

Leven is confident the 24-year-old has a “great future in the game” – and insists he has similar attributes to Scotland star Tierney.

And he revealed he and MacKenzie have been studying footage of full-back’s like Tierney in bid to reach the next level.

Leven reckons, as a result, MacKenzie has tapped into his “pace and power” to transform from a defensive to attacking full-back this season.

MacKenzie recently scooped young player of the year at the club’s annual awards ceremony.

Leven has been working with MacKenzie in one-to-one sessions where he has urged the defender to have the confidence to go on the attack.

The interim gaffer said: “I said to Jack that he has the attributes, that Tierney thing about him when he can drive forward powerfully on his left.

“I told him that he needs to bring that more and take on players.

“He just needs to believe in himself a bit more but he has showed that at times this season.

“Jack has come on leaps and bounds and really impressed me.”

Studying footage of Kieran Tierney

Pittodrie youth academy graduate MacKenzie has made 35 appearances this season.

Leven puts emphasis on one-to-one coaching sessions to maximise the potential of players at the club.

With MacKenzie, this involves work on the training pitch and also analysing footage of attacking full-backs like Tierney.

Arsenal full-back Tierney is currently on loan at Spanish La Liga club Real Sociedad until the end of the season.

Leven said: “Jack is a good kid and I spend a lot of time with him.

“We do one-to-ones, which is where I think you get the best out of players.

“When you are in a room with 20 players and doing video, 12 of the players will switch off because you are not talking to them.

“I like to do one-on-ones and small groups where you just dedicate 20 minutes to one player.

“Then there is an understanding of what he wants and what I want.

“There needs to be that balance.

“And it is not all just coach led, as I will ask him: ‘How do you think you will improve your game?’

“The work is both with video and on the grass.

“We will watch Jack’s games then look at, say, Kieran Tierney, and say: ‘That’s the level they are at, how do we get there? Now let’s go work on it on the pitch.’”

Jack MacKenzie’s potential for future Scotland call-up

Left-back may be one of the toughest positions to break into in the Scotland national team.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke operates a 3-4-2-1 system to accommodate Tierney and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, the national team captain.

Tierney plays on the left of a three-man defence,with Robertson as left-wing back.

Left-back Josh Doig is also playing in the Italian Serie A with Sassuolo – though they are in the relegation zone.

Leven believes MacKenzie has the potential to force his way on to Clarke’s radar.

Asked about a Scotland breakthrough, Leven said: “I think Jack could over the next few seasons. He has real potential.

“It is down to him and a little bit of luck. Scotland are in quite a strong position on that left side.

“Jack is a great kid, works hard every day and wants to get better.

“He has a great future in the game.”

Transforming into attacking full-back

MacKenzie was forced off in the 74th minute of the 1-0 Premiership win over Motherwell at the weekend.

However, Leven has confirmed the full-back suffered cramp and is set to be available to face St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

MacKenzie experienced a set-back this season when red carded in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden on November 4.

That dismissal ensured he was suspended for the final in December – a 1-0 loss to Rangers.

However, MacKenzie did return to Hampden this season when playing a key role in the Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic.

Leven reckons this season has marked the transition of MacKenzie into a more attacking full-back.

He said: “I think Jack was more of a defensive full-back last season,but this year I have seen what he can do.

“And it is an effective thing he has because Jack has pace and power.

“He just needs to pick the right decision to either shoot or pass when he is in the box.

“When Jack drives forward he is very good.”