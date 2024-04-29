Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie has potential for future Scotland call-up, says Peter Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie has potential for future Scotland call-up, says Peter Leven

Dons left-back MacKenzie has qualities reminiscent of Scotland international Kieran Tierney, says interim boss Leven.

By Sean Wallace
Motherwell's Jack Vale and Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie in action. Image: SNS
Motherwell's Jack Vale and Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie in action. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven believes left-back Jack MacKenzie has the potential to break into the Scotland squad as he has qualities like Kieran Tierney.

Leven is confident the 24-year-old has a “great future in the game” – and insists he has similar attributes to Scotland star Tierney.

And he revealed he and MacKenzie have been studying footage of full-back’s like Tierney in bid to reach the next level.

Leven reckons, as a result, MacKenzie has tapped into his “pace and power” to transform from a defensive to attacking full-back this season.

MacKenzie recently scooped young player of the year at the club’s annual awards ceremony.

Leven has been working with MacKenzie in one-to-one sessions where he has urged the defender to have the confidence to go on the attack.

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

The interim gaffer said: “I said to Jack that he has the attributes, that Tierney thing about him when he can drive forward powerfully on his left.

“I told him that he needs to bring that more and take on players.

“He just needs to believe in himself a bit more but he has showed that at times this season.

“Jack has come on leaps and bounds and really impressed me.”

Jack MacKaenzie of Aberdeen and Steven Bradley of Livingston Livingston battle for possession. Image: Shutterstock
Jack MacKaenzie of Aberdeen and Steven Bradley of Livingston battle for possession. Image: Shutterstock.

Studying footage of Kieran Tierney

Pittodrie youth academy graduate MacKenzie has made 35 appearances this season.

Leven puts emphasis on one-to-one coaching sessions to maximise the potential of players at the club.

With MacKenzie, this involves work on the training pitch and also analysing footage of attacking full-backs like Tierney.

Arsenal full-back Tierney is currently on loan at Spanish La Liga club Real Sociedad until the end of the season.

Kieran Tierney of Scotland in action during the 3-0 defeat of Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock
Kieran Tierney of Scotland in action during the 3-0 defeat of Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock.

Leven said: “Jack is a good kid and I spend a lot of time with him.

“We do one-to-ones, which is where I think you get the best out of players.

“When you are in a room with 20 players and doing video, 12 of the players will switch off because you are not talking to them.

“I like to do one-on-ones and small groups where you just dedicate 20 minutes to one player.

“Then there is an understanding of what he wants and what I want.

“There needs to be that balance.

“And it is not all just coach led, as I will ask him: ‘How do you think you will improve your game?’

“The work is both with video and on the grass.

“We will watch Jack’s games then look at, say, Kieran Tierney, and say: ‘That’s the level they are at, how do we get there? Now let’s go work on it on the pitch.’”

Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn (L) and Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie collide during the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: SNS
Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn (L) and Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie collide during the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: SNS.

Jack MacKenzie’s potential for future Scotland call-up

Left-back may be one of the toughest positions to break into in the Scotland national team.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke operates a 3-4-2-1 system to accommodate Tierney and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, the national team captain.

Tierney plays on the left of a three-man defence,with Robertson as left-wing back.

Left-back Josh Doig is also playing in the Italian Serie A with Sassuolo – though they are in the relegation zone.

Leven believes MacKenzie has the potential to force his way on to Clarke’s radar.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie applauds the fans after losing the penalty shoot-out after the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final match at Hampden. Image: PA
Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie applauds the fans after losing the penalty shoot-out after the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final match against Celtic at Hampden. Image: PA.

Asked about a Scotland breakthrough, Leven said: “I think Jack could over the next few seasons. He has real potential.

“It is down to him and a little bit of luck. Scotland are in quite a strong position on that left side.

“Jack is a great kid, works hard every day and wants to get better.

“He has a great future in the game.”

Transforming into attacking full-back

MacKenzie was forced off in the 74th minute of the 1-0 Premiership win over Motherwell at the weekend.

However, Leven has confirmed the full-back suffered cramp and is set to be available to face St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

MacKenzie experienced a set-back this season when red carded in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden on November 4.

That dismissal ensured he was suspended for the final in December – a 1-0 loss to Rangers.

However, MacKenzie did return to Hampden this season when playing a key role in the Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic.

Leven reckons this season has marked the transition of MacKenzie into a more attacking full-back.

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS.

He said: “I think Jack was more of a defensive full-back last season,but this year I have seen what he can do.

“And it is an effective thing he has because Jack has pace and power.

“He just needs to pick the right decision to either shoot or pass when he is in the box.

“When Jack drives forward he is very good.”

