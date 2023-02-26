Natural History Museum rules out turning Aberdeen’s old John Lewis into new treasure trove

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Natural History Museum chiefs have ruled out the idea of turning Aberdeen’s former John Lewis building into a branch.

However, city councillors have heard how talks about the proposal yielded some benefits…

The idea was mooted a year ago as Aberdeen City Council searched to find uses for George Street’s famous Norco House.

The London-based attraction has about 80 million items, but only a “tiny fraction” are ever on display.

It was hoped the city centre building could be a perfect home for some hidden gems.

‘No plans’ for radical revamp of old John Lewis

The scheme was the brainchild of Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton, inspired by attractions such as the Eden Project coming to neighbouring Dundee.

Officers tasked with discussing the notion with UK Government culture tsars soon found themselves caught up in Westminster chaos, as staffing changes held up any progress.

But now they’ve finally reported back.

And the news isn’t good for anyone hoping to see whale skeletons looming above the former haberdashery department or a mastadon in the menswear section.

Chief city growth officer, Richard Sweetnam, said the Natural History Museum confirmed it has “no plans to develop a regional offer anywhere in the UK”.

Natural History Museum hopes dashed but good news for Aberdeen

Mr Sweetnam then explained how the talks did come with something of a silver lining.

He told the recent council meeting that museum management are bringing certain displays to other parts of the UK – including Aberdeen.

That includes a wildlife photography exhibition, which will be factored into the city’s events plan.

The images will go on tour throughout the year, but no date has yet been confirmed for Aberdeen.

And Mr Sweetnam added that “conversations are continuing” on other attractions that could come to the north-east.

Norco House has been used as a vaccination centre since John Lewis shut in 2021.

And the latest blow comes at an uncertain time for the building.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill recently suggested that the “only option” for its long-term future would be demolition.

But there remains hope it could have a new lease of life, with planners last year drawing up a range of options for the landmark.