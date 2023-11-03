‘Maybe we went too far’: George Street masterplan agreed as bumper consultation promised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Maybe we went too far’: George Street masterplan agreed as bumper consultation promised

It's a "vision" for what Aberdeen's tired George Street could become. But detailed images of what it could look like caused fear and anger from local traders.

By Alastair Gossip
The multi-coloured George Street draft masterplan has been backed by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The multi-coloured George Street draft masterplan has been backed by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council

“Misunderstood” Aberdeen officials are to go above and beyond in consulting on work to revitalise George Street – after claims residents and businesses have not been given enough of a voice.

Colourful new visions for the tired city street have been approved in a near 100-page draft masterplan.

It comes after traders in Jopp’s Lane warned the suggested way forward could be “catastrophic” for their businesses.

Planners have outlined new road layouts, traffic restrictions, cycle lanes and proposals for the former John Lewis department store in the multi-coloured masterplan.

‘Maybe planners went too far’ with detailed vision for George Street

And quizzed on the consultation, senior planner Nigel McDowell admitted the level of detail in the document might have spooked people into thinking the plans are definite.

Another high gloss image of Harriet Street, revealed as part of the George Street draft masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Another high gloss image of Harriet Street, revealed as part of the George Street draft masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The urban designer said: “I think the matter is more a misunderstanding as to what the masterplan is saying.

“At the very start, it says these are visions and objectives and principles.

“Looking at the transformational projects, it says very clearly that these are ideas for further exploration and engagement.

“And maybe we went too far in terms of the level of detail on some of those.

“But I am happy to explain the concept of where we’re coming from.

“Ultimately, if we look at before and after, it’s very easy to see the positive benefits to these areas.”

His masterplan for the area highlighted six possible “transformational projects” which could make George Street an “instantly recognisable streetscape” in Aberdeen.

Those are:

  • Improving and modernising the street
  • Creating ‘Norco Place’, a mini-park outside the former John Lewis building
  • Reimagining the Bon Accord Centre
  • Making more of the area surrounding Nescol
  • Improving lighting
  • And exploring which areas could be redeveloped for homebuilding

What do you think of the George Street “vision” outlined in the masterplan? Let us know in the comments section below

Bumper consultation on masterplan after George Street trader concern

The “visions, objectives and principles” were approved at the second time of asking at Aberdeen Town House on Friday.

An outdoor cinema, NuArt and greenery on the exterior walls and a new restaurant space above Loch Street have been suggested for Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre, as part of the George Street masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council
An outdoor cinema, NuArt and greenery on the exterior walls and a new restaurant space above Loch Street have been suggested for Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre, as part of the George Street masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Councillors didn’t reach George Street on the agenda at the first sitting of the meeting weeks ago, as a row exploded over “racist” comments hurled at one councillor from another.

But the SNP and Liberal Democrat administration demanded political input into what would be consulted on.

They added a requirement for the chief planner David Dunne to consult with the council co-leaders on what individual projects in George Street need to go out for further public consultation.

George Street and Harbour SNP councillor Dell Henrickson spoke in favour the plans – and the bumper consultation his administration promised.

He said: “George Street can by some be regarded to be a forgotten area of Aberdeen.

“However, for those who live, work in and know the area know this is not the case.

“The masterplan is a vision of what the George Street area could become.

“There are concerns regarding certain elements, understandable when change is brought forward.

“However as each element is developed, further consultation will be required within the planning framework and I would encourage all stakeholders to get involved.”

Initial consultation on the George Street draft masterplan garnered only 102 responses on the council website.

Labour: ‘One thing is missing… money’

And while Aberdeen Labour did not vote with the SNP and Lib Dems, leader M Tauqeer Malik said he was “happy to approve” the draft masterplan.

Aberdeen Labour leader M Tauqeer Malik and Conservative Duncan Massey both railed against approving the George Street draft masterplan. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Labour leader M Tauqeer Malik and Conservative Duncan Massey both railed against approving the George Street draft masterplan. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“But there is one thing missing: money,” he added.

“We have seen plenty of SNP proposals consigned to shelves in the past, after getting agreed at council.

“All lovely coloured pictures, currently sitting in one of the libraries not yet closed by the SNP.

“We believe the SNP are once again giving the people of Aberdeen false hope.”

He pressed for the decision-making to be deferred until March, when the council decides on where to take £35m cuts to its budgets.

George Street and Harbour Labour member Sandra Macdonald described the masterplan as the “big hug” the beleaguered area needs.

Concern over designs for former John Lewis department store, Norco House

Meanwhile the Conservatives blasted the draft masterplan, claiming it was “just not ready to be finalised”.

Tory transport lead Duncan Massey delivered his well-rehearsed fury at recent city centre road changes, a continued “gaslighting” he said would be exacerbated by what’s imagined for George Street.

The Market Street bus gate, introduced at the beginning of August. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
The Market Street bus gate, introduced at the beginning of August. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson

He also ridiculed the idea that George Street should be included in the city centre in the first place, suggesting the “massive” Aberdeen city centre was growing to rival the footprint of “London, Delhi or Shanghai”.

But more seriously, he said a “key part” of it all was missing: what did the new owners of Norco House – the former John Lewis department store – want to do with it?

He added: “It is under new ownership, aligned to the Bon Accord Centre.

“But absolutely no engagement has been included with this new owner.

“So the plan includes a variety of hypothetical changes to the building but they are now out of date and don’t necessarily reflect reality.

“We need to engage with them as a matter of importance.”

Lib Dem co-leader Ian Yuill countered that talks with the new owners were ongoing.

The George Street draft masterplan was approved by 23 votes to 11.

Read more:

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Courage and Brave launch for 2024
The search is on: Do you know anyone Brave or Courageous enough to take…
Parents of children with ADHD could be in for a stressful time as medication shortages hit the north and north-east. Image: Shutterstock
NHS Grampian advises parents to ration children's ADHD medication amid shortages
North-east paedophile Jordan Gall was branded a "high-risk" to the public. Image: DC Thomson
High-risk Aberdeen paedophile jailed again after being caught with nine hours of child abuse…
Persley Castle care home's plea for new windows has been approved after warnings it could close.
Let there be light! Aberdeen care home gets permission to widen windows after closure…
The new Christmas star at the centre proved to be a hit.
Has Christmas in Aberdeen arrived early? Granite City dazzled by November lights
Deivis Karklins, winner
Dad wins £54,000 from £1 bet placed in Aberdeen casino
Emergency services at scene of Peterhead fire
Fire crews extinguish blaze at Peterhead property
An artist impression of the former Cults Railway Station from Deeside Way. Image: Richard Dingwall Architects
Cults Station cafe plans in limbo amid battle between neighbours and more than 100…
Christopher Cook murdered Jacqueline Kerr. Image: DC Thomson/Family handout
Domestic abuser gets life for savage murder of Aberdeen woman Jacqueline Kerr
Steve HPamela Esslemont, before and after she shed weight.
North-east oil and gas pair's size issues highlight weighty problem for industry