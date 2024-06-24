Creme de la creme: Which north bakeries were named among the best in the world?

Bakeries in the north of Scotland have been ranked among the world’s best in a new list.

The accolade was presented to Aberdeen, Highland and Skye bake shops by prestigious Paris-based restaurant reviewer La Liste.

Their 2024 pastry awards recognised more than 3,000 businesses across the globe that it considers the “creme de la creme.”

24 of those were based in Scotland, and five are based in the north-east and Highlands.

Aberdeen bakery listed

Among them, Bandit Bakery was one of the four who came out on top and Aberdeen’s only representative.

The Rose Street artisan bake shop has been operating since 2021 and specialises in sourdough breads, but sells a plethora of other tasty goods.

Bandit Bakery owner Peter Leonard, speaking to the Press and Journal, said he was delighted to be on the list.

He said: “I’d say I was really surprised, it’s amazing to be included alongside some absolutely incredible bakeries.

“It’s all down to the hard work and effort of our team and our dedication to quality bakes over quantity (and the best coffee).

“We have lots of exciting things planned for the future.”

‘Huge honour’ to be named in world list

Representing the north of Scotland on the list is Bad Girl Bakery in Muir of Ord, and Fortrose’s Bakhoos Bakery.

Bad Girl Bakery recently re-opened in the Black Isle after a 10-month hiatus and owner Jeni Hardie said they were in “fantastic company” on the list.

Jeni said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be included, it’s a huge honour to be in such fantastic company.

“We’re also really pleased that our lovely friends at Bakhoos were featured too. To have two Black Isle based bakeries on the list makes us really proud. ”

Bakhoos Bakery co-owner Charlotte King also added: “We feel honoured to be included amongst bakeries in Scotland and the UK that we personally regard very highly.

“Bakhoos is the product of many years of planning, learning and hard work between myself and Scott.

“We started the place with a goal of creating, beautiful hand made sourdough, pastries and cakes made with the very best produce.

“It feels like we are settling into our stride in terms of our style and place within the vibrant food scene in Scotland.”

Western bakeries also named

The country’s Western Isles is also home to two of the bakeries on the list.

The Birch Café in Portree, as well as Mallaig’s Bakehouse and Crannog have joined the esteemed company.

The Birch is one of Portree’s go-to spots already and owner Niall Munro has recently opened a second branch in Inverness.

Bakehouse and Crannog has also earned its spot by offering some of the tastiest fresh bread, croissants and coffee in the west of Scotland.

Full list of 24 Scottish bakeries

Here is a full list of all 24 bakeries that made the list: