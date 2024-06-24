Creme de la creme: Which north bakeries were named among the best in the world?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Creme de la creme: Which north bakeries were named among the best in the world?

Shops from Aberdeen, the Highlands and Skye all made the cut.

Did one of your favourites make the list? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Did one of your favourites make the list? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
By Graham Fleming & Alberto Lejarraga

Bakeries in the north of Scotland have been ranked among the world’s best in a new list.

The accolade was presented to Aberdeen, Highland and Skye bake shops by prestigious Paris-based restaurant reviewer La Liste.

Their 2024 pastry awards recognised more than 3,000 businesses across the globe that it considers the “creme de la creme.”

24 of those were based in Scotland, and five are based in the north-east and Highlands.

Aberdeen bakery listed

Among them, Bandit Bakery was one of the four who came out on top and Aberdeen’s only representative.

The Rose Street artisan bake shop has been operating since 2021 and specialises in sourdough breads, but sells a plethora of other tasty goods.

Bandit Bakery owner Peter Leonard, speaking to the Press and Journal, said he was delighted to be on the list.

Have you tried this popular Rose Street spot out? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He said: “I’d say I was really surprised, it’s amazing to be included alongside some absolutely incredible bakeries.

“It’s all down to the hard work and effort of our team and our dedication to quality bakes over quantity (and the best coffee).

“We have lots of exciting things planned for the future.”

‘Huge honour’ to be named in world list

Representing the north of Scotland on the list is Bad Girl Bakery in Muir of Ord, and Fortrose’s Bakhoos Bakery.

Bad Girl Bakery recently re-opened in the Black Isle after a 10-month hiatus and owner Jeni Hardie said they were in “fantastic company” on the list.

Jeni said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be included, it’s a huge honour to be in such fantastic company.

The Muir of Ord business is in esteemed company.

“We’re also really pleased that our lovely friends at Bakhoos were featured too. To have two Black Isle based bakeries on the list makes us really proud. ”

Bakhoos Bakery co-owner Charlotte King also added: “We feel honoured to be included amongst bakeries in Scotland and the UK that we personally regard very highly.

“Bakhoos is the product of many years of planning, learning and hard work between myself and Scott.

“We started the place with a goal of creating, beautiful hand made sourdough, pastries and cakes made with the very best produce.

“It feels like we are settling into our stride in terms of our style and place within the vibrant food scene in Scotland.”

The Fortrose bakery has been named as on the best in the world. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Western bakeries also named

The country’s Western Isles is also home to two of the bakeries on the list.

The Birch Café in Portree, as well as Mallaig’s Bakehouse and Crannog have joined the esteemed company.

Birch owner Niall Munro. Image: DC Thomson.

The Birch is one of Portree’s go-to spots already and owner Niall Munro has recently opened a second branch in Inverness.

Bakehouse and Crannog has also earned its spot by offering some of the tastiest fresh bread, croissants and coffee in the west of Scotland.

Full list of 24 Scottish bakeries

Here is a full list of all 24 bakeries that made the list:

  • The Earth’s Crust Bakery, Castle Douglas
  • ARAN Bakery, Dunkeld
  • Bostock Bakery, East Linton
  • Twelve Triangles, Edinburgh
  • Hobz Bakery, Edinburgh
  • Lannan Bakery, Edinburgh
  • The Pastry Section, Edinburgh
  • The Palmerston, Edinburgh
  • Bakhoos Bakery, Fortrose
  • Cottonrake Bakery, Glasgow
  • Partenope, Glasgow
  • Bad Girl Bakery Cafe, Muir of Ord
  • The Newport Bakery, Newport-on-Tay
  • Bostock Bakery, North Berwick
  • Birch Cafe, Portree
  • Bandit Bakery, Aberdeen
  • Two.Eight.Seven, Glasgow
  • Outlier 38, Glasgow
  • kaf Coffee, Glasgow
  • La Barantine, Edinburgh
  • HAVN, Stirling
  • The bakery by Zique, Glasgow
  • The Bakehouse & Crannog, Mallaig
  • Falko, Haddington

