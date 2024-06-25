Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust call on fans to stop buying season tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust call on fans to stop buying season tickets

The Inverness fans' group criticised the club for poor communication.

By Paul Chalk
The Caledonian Stadium, home of now League One club Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Caledonian Stadium, home of now League One club Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle’s Supporters’ Trust have called on fans to stop buying season tickets.

The trust have criticised the club’s communication as being “beyond awful” and urged supporters to pause buying season tickets and merchandise until key issues have been addressed.

Long-serving players Mark Ridgers and Aaron Doran revealed they had not been contacted by the club after reaching the end of their contracts.

Former Caley Thistle player Shane Sutherland spearheaded a fundraising campaign to pay for Doran’s ACL surgery after the operation was cancelled twice by the club.

Doran said the club sent his P45 on the day he was waiting for the op.

The Inverness squad, led by boss Duncan Ferguson, returned to training at Fort George on Monday, and this Saturday they play Highland League neighbours Clachnacuddin in their first pre-season game.

Former Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.

Chairman Ross Morrison has stepped down from his position, while chief executive Scot Gardiner has resigned, with the club stating in mid-June: “Scot is now serving his notice and will be continuing to help the club get through this difficult period.”

A statement released by Caley Thistle’s Supporters’ Trust read: “The new season is almost upon us. We had hoped this would bring about positive change for ICTFC, but the reality is that the club has regressed.

“On June 13, the supporters’ trust received assurances from the club board regarding improved communication, potential new investment and an update on the position of the CEO. We have yet to see anything concrete regarding any.

“In addition, the reputation of the football club has been dragged further into disrepute by the recent treatment of players and staff: from the well-documented Aaron Doran situation to the lack of contact with out-of-contract players and coaches who have been loyal servants.

“This is unacceptable. These are not the standards we expect from our club.

“The responsibility for communicating with the playing staff must sit with the management team, yet they appear to have been invisible at a time when players, either in-contract or out-of-contract, needed them the most.

“This calls into question the long-term viability of the first-team management and their commitment to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson has come under fire from fans. Image: SNS

Communication now ‘beyond awful’

“Communication from the club has been poor for years. It is now beyond awful.

“We have a situation where the first-team squad and management have returned to pre-season training, yet there has been no communication regards the make-up of that squad and management. How can we as fans support this? The answer is we cannot.

“We have always stated that the renewal of season tickets is an individual choice, however, until such time as we receive reassurances from the club board with regards investment and a leaving date for the CEO, it is the unenviable and regrettable position of the supporters’ trust that we are calling on fans to pause their purchase of season tickets and club merchandise.”

Trust plans to ‘lobby for change’

The trust are also calling for fresh updates about matters on and off the park.

The statement added: “We again ask that the club communicates with its supporters, provides updates on the playing and coaching staff and publicly acknowledges the service of players who have left the club, as well as addressing the financial situation and that of the CEO.

“We were promised change, we will continue to lobby for change, and we need that change sooner rather than later.”

Caley Thistle have been asked for a response to the statement from the trust.

More from Caley Thistle

Jack Newman in action for Dundee United during a Premiership match between Dundee United and Kilmarnock at Tannadice in May 2023. Image: SNS.
REVEALED: Caley Thistle chasing loan for Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman, as Stuart Garden…
Nathan Shaw, in action for ICT against Partick Thistle, has signed a one-year deal with Morton. Image: SNS
Morton snap up Nathan Shaw after he moves on from Caley Thistle
Defender Josh Meekings in action for Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS.
Josh Meekings - Caley Thistle must be rejuvenated and trust with fans rebuilt
Aaron Doran is now recovering from his knee operation as he prepares for life after Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Aaron Doran: Caley Thistle sent P45 as I awaited knee operation
Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans take to the pitch to protest against the club's board after a May match against Hamilton Academical. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
David Ross: Caley Thistle could be on the brink of a renaissance
Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS
Mark Ridgers still open to Caley Thistle talks after turning down three offers from…
Former Inverness manager John Robertson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
John Robertson auctions Scotland jersey to help Caley Thistle legend Aaron Doran after knee…
Caley Thistle fans. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Long-awaited Caley Thistle statement kept fans in dark on financial situation and…
Ryan Christie in action for Scotland against Germany at Euro 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
Gary Warren says Highland youngsters must take inspiration from Ryan Christie after 50th Scotland…
Former Inverness captain Stuart Golabek. Image: SNS.
Stuart Golabek backs Caley Thistle's local talent to rise to the League One challenge