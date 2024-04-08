Duncan’s of Banchory flats plan approved and new Fraserburgh statue revealed

Plans to turn the old Duncan’s of Banchory into new town centre flats and shops have been approved, a new “fisherwife” statue could be built in Fraserburgh and a closed Huntly bank is becoming a whisky outlet.

Urgent action needed to protect historic church from damage

Kinellar Church, near Blackburn in Aberdeenshire, dates back more than two centuries.

And though it’s survived a lot, a recent flurry of fierce storms has proven too much for the 222-year-old roof to stand…

When did church become home?

The church closed in the early 2000s.

Plans to convert it into a five-bedroom home were approved in 2013 (under the condition a Pictish stone was kept on the site).

Owner Rob Parfitt moved in with his family years ago, and recently sought the council’s permission for changes to the B-listed landmark.

Mr Parfitt says he was already thinking of upgrading the lead and tin roof when Gerritt blew in last winter and made it a matter of urgency.

His application states: “As a result of the recent bad weather, and in particular Storm Gerrit, the roof’s condition has further deteriorated with the lead finish being blown off of one of the dormer window’s flat roof.”

The papers explain that it’s “essential” work is carried out “as soon as possible”.

Documents add: “The leaks and water penetration are already affecting the building and, if prolonged, will further detrimentally affect the fabric of the building.”

The council has now approved the plans.

Developers gamble on flats plan above Aberdeen casino

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, plans to turn old offices above a city centre casino into flats have been sealed.

Developers MK Sipp Trustees rolled the dice on plans for Buchanan House in 2022.

Their scheme to turn the former home of Offshore Design Ltd into 10 flats has now been given the go-ahead.

The 9,447sq ft space has been empty for years and failed to attract any interest when offered up as “cost-effective offices”.

Measures will be installed to protect residents from noise coming from the casino below.

It comes as work gets under way on a new block of council flats a short distance away on the Granite Mile.

Banff bank to tear out ATM as closure looms this summer

Banff’s Bank of Scotland will close at the end of July.

The controversial move was announced last month, with Ellon and Buckie branches shutting too this summer.

Bosses are now seeking permission from the council to take down signage at the Low Street building in Banff, and rip out the ATM.

The B-listed address dates back to 1891, and was previously a property shop.

Papers say that one link to its past will remain, with the night safe left in

place “to show the heritage of the historic building”.

But revamp planned for former TSB in Huntly…

Perhaps Banff residents worried about the latest gap in the town centre can take heart from efforts to renovate a former TSB in Huntly…

Plans to turn the closed bank in The Square into a whisky shop appear to be progressing, with proposed signage indicating it will be known as The Spirits Embassy.

The plans date back to 2022, when Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky first put forward the idea to breathe new life into the unit left empty since the TSB shut the previous year.

Previous plans for the venue showed how it would have a sales area on the ground floor and tasting room upstairs.

Later on in this week’s Planning Ahead we have plans for yet another closed north-east bank branch…

Publishing boss wants home office overlooking picturesque pond

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the town, Fiona Hill wants to create a home office with a bit of a difference.

While many of us may have a setup in the spare room, the corner of our sitting room or even the garden shed, she wants to build something a bit more special.

This new office would overlook a pond at the farm.

Plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show how the new structure would be built at Cairnargat Steading between the town and Haugh of Glass.

Fiona Hill is the founder of Finks Publishing and a former deputy design director with the Daily Telegraph.

Architect Annie Kenyon says the office would be used to support the applicant’s “publishing and professional ventures” for the design, copywriting and PR firm.

Accompanying studio space would “offer an expansive area for artistic pursuits”.

TK Maxx move progresses at Aberdeen shopping centre

Earlier this year, TK Maxx made plans to move from its long-standing premises at Aberdeen’s Union Square to make way for the expansion of Marks and Spencer.

But fans won’t have to look far to find the clothes shop in its new location.

It will be flitting just across the car park.

We revealed the new address will be at the units currently occupied by Dreams and Homesense.

And now, Aberdeen City Council has signed off on changes needed to make the flit happen. Planners noted they were relatively minor.

Under the plans, the Dreams doorway will be covered up so there is just one entrance to the store.

Taylor’s of Torry coming back to life

A short distance away in Torry, new blueprints reveal that the cherished Taylor’s corner shop will be brought back to life as a Key Store.

Earlier this year, proposals to reopen the cherished part of the community back to life emerged.

Taylor’s closed last spring, marking the end of an era in the closeknit corner of Aberdeen.

The family firm had been going since the 1930s, with the Torry shop in operation since 1969.

Now, new blueprints show businessman Anil Grandhi will operate it as a Key Store.

Fraserburgh could honour fishing past with new coastal statue

Fraserburgh could be about to get its own “fisherwife” statue to celebrate its rich fishing history.

Peterhead already has one in Fisher Jessie, and a similar model can be found near the beach in Nairn.

Further north, Wick residents last year unveiled their own towering reminder of the historic seafaring industry.

The Fraserburgh statue, which would be called Broadsea Fishwife, is the brainchild of the Broadsea Hall Trustees.

The bronze monument would be located at a patch of ground overlooking the sea, just off Main Street.

It would be almost 6ft tall.

Broadsea is a longstanding fishing community at the south of the Broch.

The statue would be close to the town’s heritage centre and Museum of Scottish Lighthouses.

Duncan’s of Banchory flats plan approved by council

Finally, plans to transform the old Duncan’s of Banchory building into new town centre shops and flats have been approved.

The proposal was lodged with Aberdeenshire Council in 2022.

The Deeside institution moved from Dee Street in 2018, and the adjoining TSB branch shut last year.

Now the owners have launched new plans to prevent the building falling into “disrepair” – as three new shops with five flats in the floors above.

Why is it being split up?

Duncan’s of Banchory put forward the plans themselves after struggling to sell the building.

Architects explained they were unlikely to attract a taker for such a large unit, so bosses decided to split it up.

They suggested that three smaller shops could be perfect for independent retailers, with the five flats above also bringing more people into the centre.

What shops would you like to see take on space in the town centre? Let us know in our comments section below

What did the council say?

The council agreed that the massive retail space, in total 600sqm, would be better served as smaller units.

These, officials said, would “offer a more appropriate retail experience and allow a greater number of new opportunities for uptake”.

Rubber-stamping the Duncan’s of Banchory flats plan, they added: “Overall, the building is a prominent feature in the town centre and is currently deteriorating due to its lack of active use.”

Why did furniture shop move from town centre?

Duncan’s of Banchory has been part of the town for more than 50 years.

It now operates from larger premises on North Deeside Road.

Planning papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain the location at the busy junction eventually created problems with the delivery and unloading of large items.

