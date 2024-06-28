BHS front to stay in Aberdeen Market design shakeup as demolition ‘could cause risks to neighbours’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

BHS front to stay in Aberdeen Market design shakeup as demolition ‘could cause risks to neighbours’

The plans, years in the making, have now been tweaked months into construction getting under way

By Ben Hendry
The BHS front will now be kept in the Aberdeen Market design.
The BHS front will now be kept in the Aberdeen Market design. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Council construction chiefs have had to redraw their plans for Aberdeen’s old BHS building AGAIN – months after securing permission for the costly work.

Project leaders on the new Aberdeen Market have been pondering over the major regeneration project for a number of years.

Under the scheme, a new food and drink hall will join Union Street to the Green – along with new lifts and escalators helping those with poor mobility to explore the city centre.

The glass frontage of the new Aberdeen market were redesigned by architects too, removing a canopy that was to cover part of Union Street. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro
The glass frontage of the new Aberdeen market were redesigned by architects before, removing a canopy that was to cover part of Union Street. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

At first, project leaders put forward a design making use of the existing concrete frame.

But last June, they instead opted to get rid of it – with a giant glass panel said to provide a “much more open, flexible and impressive” entrance space and draw more visitors.

The BHS front will now remain part of the Aberdeen Market. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson 

Proposals to spend £350,000 knocking down the old BHS skeleton, described as “looking like a rotten tooth”, were then formed.

Despite attracting scorn from historians who deemed the glass structure out of place, these plans were approved last year.

What has changed since plans were approved?

Only now, months after workers began preliminary efforts on the £40 million site in February, has it emerged that this won’t be possible.

A new report reveals how the project was thrown into uncertainty by the discovery that tearing down the old BHS could cause risks to neighbours.

Engineers inspecting the roof. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Documents going before councillors next week explain that the approved design needed “further investigation works”.

These have now been carried out, revealing that the BHS concrete frame “has been bonded directly to the adjoining masonry walls”.

What does this mean?

The report, penned by the council’s corporate landlord Stephen Booth, warns that this could result in unacceptable noise and vibration affecting the neighbouring buildings.

The concrete skeleton of the former department store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

BHS front demolition would have ‘health and safety implications’ for Aberdeen neighbours

This, Mr Booth adds, “significantly increases the health and safety implications of carrying out structural alteration works”.

Therefore, an amended design has now been formed which “minimises structural alterations”.

Artist impression of the new Aberdeen Market.
The now-scrapped design is on the left, as this image on the right shows how it will look with the BHS front retained in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council.

The BHS skeleton will be retained, with the new glazing over the top of it.

This will not require a new planning application to be submitted.

Are you looking forward to the new Aberdeen Market? Let us know in our comments section below

Meanwhile, the new report published ahead of Wednesday’s meeting confirms that an agreement with preferred operator The McGinty Group is “now substantially agreed between all parties”.

You can see the reworked plans for the BHS frontage here.

Bosses reveal 10 food courts that inspired vision for new £50m Aberdeen Market

Legal battle launched as Cafe 52 customers stage sit-in in support of ‘beloved terrace’

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bicocchis in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Popular Fraserburgh ice cream shop to open new branch in Inverurie
Entance to Fraserburgh West Parish Church
Final services to be held at Fraserburgh churches ahead of congregations uniting
Colin Doig pled guilty when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Aberdeen council architect who chased child with meat cleaver spared jail
Nuart and Spectra.
Aberdeen's Nuart and Spectra festivals could be forced to 'alternate' every other year in…
Queen Elizabeth holding baby Anne and a letter she wrote to her midwife following the birth
'Charles is getting fatter and has an enormous appetite!': Letter written by Queen Elizabeth…
Bairnecessities founder Helen Feeney (middle) with Cat Anderson, Rosemary Johnston, Jill Phillips and Hannah Weston-Yeo outside their new Maud base. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
'I just cried with relief': Maud mum who started baby bank 'in granny's garage'…
The Harbour offices have stood on the corner of Regent Quay since the 1880s. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson
Historic Aberdeen Harbour offices could become rehab centre
Cannabis plants were uncovered during the drugs bust on Kirkhill Road. Image: Google Maps/Shutterstock.
£240,000 worth of cannabis plants uncovered at Aberdeen property
James Watt reveals his father has cancer. Image: James Watt.
James Watt shares heart-breaking news about father's shock cancer diagnosis
The case was heard at Banff Sheriff Court
'I just love my misses': Banff man placed under supervision after refusing to stay…

Conversation