‘Where’s the granite?’: Historians slam ‘brutal’ new Aberdeen Market design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Where’s the granite?’: Historians slam ‘brutal’ new Aberdeen Market design

Heritage buffs have slammed the revised plans, which include replacing the framework of the former BHS building with a glass display.

By Denny Andonova
Artist impression of the new Aberdeen Market.
The revised designs for the Union Street entrance of the new Aberdeen Market include the installation of a see-through glass panel. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

Historians have branded revised designs for the new Aberdeen Market as “disrespectful” to the Granite Mile – due to a lack of granite.

Heritage groups are battling to stop the framework of the former BHS store being demolished and replaced with a glass panel.

The council’s architects Halliday Fraser Munro tweaked the drawings for the multi-million-pound city centre site in June.

Installing a digital display at the Union Street entrance, scrapping the canopy above the Green and erecting metal totems around the market hall were among the changes.

The framework of the former BHS building on Union Street.
The former BHS, planned to become an indoor market, is located between two listed buildings. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

It is hoped this would provide a “much more open, flexible and impressive” entrance space and draw more visitors.

But as work on the development gathers pace, residents have expressed doubts about the new designs for the Granite Mile entrance – asking “Where is the granite?”

So what exactly are the changes?

Under the original proposals, the concrete structure of the former BHS building was to remain intact to “respect the existing facade line” on Union Street.

However, architects later introduced a more “modern” design with glass panels, which they say would form a “dynamic beacon” in the city centre.

Artist impression of the new Aberdeen Market.
The art displays behind the proposed glazed frontage would be changed regularly. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

The proposed facade would be made out of “simple glass skin” that would allow views right through the food and drink market.

This space would also be used to host different art and light installations.

Meanwhile, the market hall would be built from ceramic glass – mimicking a TV studio in Lisbon, a library in Utrecht and the extension to the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

This cross-section shows the design of the market, with a bridge taking people from the Green to Union StreetImage: Halliday Fraser Munro.

And drawing inspiration from the new Meridian Water railway station in Enfield, the roof would be created with metal panels.

‘There is nothing Aberdonian about this’

While the council’s architects insist the glazed front on Union Street would not “upset the rhythm and majesty” of the street, residents are not convinced.

Thomas Lindsay thinks this design would ruin the aesthetics of the city centre, which prides itself on a line-up of traditional granite buildings.

The Meridian Water Station in Enfield, which is the inspiration for the market hall’s roof, was designed by Scott Brownrigg. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

Puzzled by why the plans are based on sites irrelevant to Aberdeen, he wrote: “There is nothing distinctly Aberdonian or ‘Granite Mile’ about the use of these materials.

“It would be good to see a design that respects the local building tradition, both in architectural style and choice of materials, and has a distinctly Aberdonian flavour.”

Jack Burnett-Stuart of Bon Accord Heritage echoed his words, saying the “generic” glass facade is an insult to the historically significant granite buildings on Union Street.

The vice-chairman of the charity working to restore the B-listed Bon Accord Baths also condemned the design of the other entrance on Market Street.

Image of Aberdeen's Union Street during the day.
Resident believe the new market should be made out of granite to fit the “unique” build of Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He reckons this one should be inspired by the work of renowned Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson, and built as a replica of his lost Market Hall masterpiece.

Mr Burnett-Stuart adds: “How is it that the architects can get away with producing such an inappropriate design, that is disrespectful of Aberdeen’s unique built heritage?

“Why are the council and the planners not demanding better architecture for such a significant location?”

‘Brutal development with no humanity’

And Susan Smith thinks the proposed Aberdeen Market development would be “too stark because of the large amount of glass”.

In her comment to the council, Ms Smith wrote: “Union Street elevation is bland and breaks rhythm of the street in that area.”

Some of Union Street’s grand granite buildings. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

She added: “Current guidance stipulates that the design of a building of non-granite materials in areas where granite predominates must be exceptional. This one is not.

“The development is brutal with no humanity.”

What do you think? Let us know in our comments section below

But why were the Aberdeen Market designs changed?

Some of the changes – such as removing the canopy planned to shelter the Green – were as a result of public feedback.

Others, however, were initiated by council chiefs to provide more open public spaces and add a more “exciting” flare to the city centre in effort to increase footfall.

Earlier this week, they revealed the McGinty’s Group is their preferred bidder to take on the market and make it a “destination venue”.

Artist impression of the new Aberdeen Market.
An image of how the new Aberdeen Market at the Green is envisaged to look. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

It was another step forward in plans to give Union Street a more international feel, bringing a food and drink market with local producers.

The space was also designed to be flexible and open so it could host a variety of events throughout the year.

You can see the plans for yourself here.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

One of the most popular dishes on the tapas menu, haggis bon bons. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson
The best of Scottish on offer at The Esslemont for Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Construction of the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre in Aberdeen. Its budget has increased by another £12m. Picture by Kenny Elrick on April 13, 2022.
Why have construction projects in Scotland, including the Baird Family Hospital, faced delays?
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Celtic's Reo Hatate makes it 3-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park, on February 18, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Unpaid work for Celtic fan who let off green flare during Aberdeen clash
Nairn beach, with people on it.
Weekend weather: Parts of Highlands and Moray to reach above 20C, but colder in…
The stunning lodge nestled on the banks of Loch of Aboyne has hit the market. Image: CCL Property.
Aboyne's Lodge on the Loch, complete with spa and golf course, on market for…
The Lonach Highlanders carrying the coffin at the funeral of Robbie Shepherd.
Fond farewell to a 'true Scottish legend' as Robbie Shepherd is laid to rest
Stephen Flynn Wimbledon
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn wined and dined at Wimbledon by oil giant BP
Newly opened Gairnshiel Bridge.
New £3.8m Gairnshiel Bridge finally opens
hmv
HMV Aberdeen to shut 'temporarily' for refit
Stephen Stewart
Mum launches fundraiser for headstone in memory of 'top' Fraserburgh dad

Conversation