£350,000 plans to demolish Aberdeen BHS frontage as new market project moves forward

The remains of Aberdeen’s BHS building could be demolished within months as plans for a new market destination ramp up.

Demolition plans worth £350,000 have been drafted up by Aberdeen City Council as the authority drives the massive project forward.

It comes as construction is expected to begin on the development in the weeks ahead.

Aberdeen BHS demolition planned after ‘eyesore’ complaints

During crunch talks on the project last December, leading councillors said the grubby BHS structure resembled a “rotten tooth”.

Labour’s Sandra MacDonald said: “This is not a good look at the moment.”

The Aberdeen BHS demolition plans could do away with the need to “cover up” the building, which had previously been discussed.

Why get rid of the framework?

These demolition plans bring to an end a period of uncertainty over the old BHS site.

The building was largely dismantled in the spring of 2022, at the same time as the adjoining market was bulldozed.

When designs for the new market building were first unveiled, the distinctive frontage of the long-closed department store appeared to be part of the plans.

Project masterminds said this was to “respect the existing facade line” on Union Street”.

However, architects later tweaked their blueprints and sealed the frontage’s fate.

An updated version with glass panels was said to form a “dynamic beacon” in the city centre.

It was argued the “simple glass skin” would allow views right through the food and drink market.

Aberdeen City Council declined to go into detail on how the major scheme is taking shape.

A spokeswoman said: “Work behind the scenes is progressing on the new market building.”

Morrison Construction was last year hired to build it.

What will new market be called?

Over the festive period, market operators McGinty’s launched a drive for suggestions on what the new attraction should be called.

Entries closed on Hogmanay, and the new name is expected to be announced next month.

You can see the building warrant for the Aberdeen BHS demolition here.

