Flexible workspace to be increased at historic Capitol Building in Aberdeen

The building has previously underwent a £35 million transformation.

By Kelly Wilson
Orega has expanded its flexible working space at the Capitol Building in Aberdeen. Image: Karen Roberts Communications
Orega has expanded its flexible working space at the Capitol Building in Aberdeen. Image: Karen Roberts Communications

Flexible workspace provider Orega is increasing its space at the historic Capitol Building in Aberdeen due to strong demand.

Orega originally signed an agreement with landlords M&G Real Estate for 10,000 sq ft of space in the Union Street building.

But given its success in filling this space, it has now embarked on a second phase, taking a further 5,000 sq ft.

The former theatre, cinema and nightclub underwent a £35 million transformation, in a joint venture between Aberdeen-based Knight Property Group (KPG) and M&G Real Estate, before officially opening as office space in 2016.

Orega said its flexible workspace has been newly refurbished to provide a total of 276 workstations on the first and fourth floors of the building for companies between one and 100 plus employees.

It offers a choice of different working zones, a large meeting room suite, on-site shower and changing facilities, unlimited barista-style coffee and car parking.

Supporting return to work

Other tenants at the building include Ryden, Dentons and global energy consultancy firm Xodus Group who will relocate there next month.

Orega is expanding its flexible workspace at the Capitol Building in Aberdeen. Image: Karen Roberts Communication

Orega chief operating officer, Lynsey O’Keefe, said: “We are attracting much interest from a wide range of businesses who are increasingly looking for a flexible way to occupy very high-quality space that is also value for money, in support of the return to the office to work.

“This is a trend which shows no sign of abating in Scotland, as in the rest of the UK.”

Capitol Building transformation

The Capitol Building was recognised as City Regeneration Project of the Year in 2018 by the Scottish Property Awards, celebrating the positive impact on the city.

It also won the British Council of Offices best commercial workspace in Scotland award in 2017.

The listed façade and 1920s entrance halls were retained and incorporated into the new building, which has been awarded a BREEAM ‘very good’ rating for its exceptional green credentials.

The Capitol Building underwent a £35million transformation.

M&G Real Estate head of UK portfolio assest management, John Duxbury, said: “Through our refurbishment of The Capitol Building we have created much-needed Grade A, sustainability-led office space in Aberdeen that has led to new leases with Orega and Ryden in recent months.

“Our work at The Capitol Building continues our strategy of developing assets of scale in prime locations where we are able to enhance the built environment by delivering buildings with best-in-class ESG credentials that attract leading occupiers, enabling us the potential to deliver compelling returns for our investors.”

