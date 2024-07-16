Aberdeen vape shop told to take down ‘unauthorised’ sign that ‘spoils look of Union Street’

The owner of an Aberdeen vape shop has been ordered to remove his new Union Street sign after being told it spoils the look of the area.

Council officials have asked Aashir Butt to take down the unauthorised sign from his Mobiles, Gadgets and Vapes store.

They claim it is “not acceptable” for the C-listed granite city centre building at 127 Union Street.

While they were happy with the size of the sign, they had an issue with it being made of aluminium.

Local authority planners advised that any signage should be timber if attached to a listed building, such as this one.

In a further blow, they also said the number of words on it – advertising that they “buy, sell and repair” laptops or mobiles “while you wait” – was “not appropriate”.

Union Street vape sign branded ‘excessive’

Mr Butt had applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to change the look of the storefront.

He wanted to remove the previous fascia sign and vinyl on the window.

But, he went ahead with his plan without getting the go-ahead from council officials.

Now, the sign will have to come down as local authority chiefs have refused the application.

They argued that the “poor quality” and “excessive” signage would spoil the look of the historic Granite Mile.

Planners said: “The proposed fascia sign would have a detrimental impact on the appearance of the existing shopfront, as well as the character, appearance and visual amenity of the surrounding area.”

They also believed the sign would not meet the historic city centre conservation area rules.

What does the Union Street shop sell?

Mobiles, Gadgets and Vapes opened its doors to customers back in February.

The shop filled the vacant unit that was previously occupied by national mobile network firm EE.

It sits between fellow vape store the Refill Station and the Cancer Research UK charity shop.

As well as vapes, customers can also buy various accessories including phone cases, chargers and screen protectors.

