Air France has no plan to restore Aberdeen link to Paris

By Keith Findlay
September 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 6:54 pm
Air France Hop Embraer aircraft.
Air France Hop Embraer aircraft.

Air France says it has no immediate plans to reinstate direct flights from Aberdeen to Paris.

But the route is under review as part of the airline’s wider look at new opportunities to grow its network.

Like many other services, the link between the Granite City and French capital fell off the route map early on in the pandemic.

It has never restarted and now the operator has admitted there are no “concrete updates to share”.

Flights to Paris are off the radar at Aberdeen International Airport.

A spokeswoman for Franco-Dutch conglomerate Air France-KLM, said: “From Aberdeen, we currently offer flights to Paris with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines via Amsterdam.

“The direct Air France flights were ceased during the pandemic and have not been re-instated.

“However, Scotland being an important strategic market for Air France and KLM, we continue to explore opportunities to grow our network and this includes reviewing a potential Air France service from Aberdeen.

“At this point we have no concrete updates to share, however we would make an announcement should things change.”

Major aviation hub

The loss of a direct service from the north-east to one of Europe’s great capitals – and a popular destination for weekend breaks – is a blow for Aberdeen International Airport (AIA).

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is a major aviation hub, offering onward connections to hundreds of destinations throughout the world.

Terminal 1 at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

A spokesman for AIA operator AGS Airports said: “The last two years have been incredibly difficult for the aviation industry and the road to rebuilding an industry that has seen vital connectivity lost will take years.

“Since the start of the pandemic we have been in constant and continued dialogue with our airline partners to ensure that we support them for the greater benefit of connectivity to and from the north-east.”

The road to rebuilding an industry that has seen vital connectivity lost will take years.”

Aberdeen International Airport spokesman.

The route was also a useful one for business passengers travelling from Aberdeen to Paris or further afield.

A spokeswoman for French energy giant TotalEnergies, which has a large presence in the north-east, said: “Whilst the pandemic has increased our use of online meetings, the air links between Paris and Aberdeen are still really important to us and our business.

“We would be supportive of any plans to reintroduce a direct air link between these two great cities, both for business and cultural purposes.”

‘A real blow’

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce policy director Ryan Crighton said: “This is a real blow.

“Where we are located, on the north of an island, on the periphery of Europe, the role of aviation is profound.

“Travelling by air is not a luxury – it is an essential element of business and social life.

“A recent report commissioned by Airlines UK found that without government support, airports across the country will lose around 600 routes as a result of the pandemic.

“The same report said around 80% of these lost routes will be to/from UK regional airports.”

Travelling by air is not a luxury – it is an essential element of business and social life.”

Ryan Crighton, policy director, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Crighton added: “The first priority for government must be to restore Scotland’s pre-pandemic route levels.

“But this in itself underplays the fact that before 2020 we already performed poorly against peer nations.

“Ireland and Norway are smaller in terms of population but have measurably greater connectivity than we do.

Chamber backs reintroduction of route development fund

“Re-establishing Scotland’s lost air connectivity will require direct government support and we need to see, urgently, a defined package of support for the aviation/airports sector to enable this.”

He continued: “Part of this must be the reintroduction of a route development fund, its predecessor scheme having been withdrawn in 2007 due to state aid concerns.

“The UK’s withdrawal from the EU should provide Scotland with the ability to re-introduce such funding, no longer citing state aid restrictions.”

Munro's Travel MD Murray Burnett.
Loss of route “extremely disappointing” – Munro’s Travel boss Murray Burnett.

Murray Burnett, managing director of Munro’s Travel in Aberdeen, said: “It is extremely disappointing that Air France have no plans to reinstate the Aberdeen-Paris Charles De Gaulle service.

“Paris is one of the most important global hubs, with the ability to connect to almost 200 international destinations.

“Air France has been long associated with Aberdeen Airport, and providing essential routes to key oil and gas cities.”

Mr Burnett added: “Coming on the back of the loss of the Aberdeen-Frankfurt route (in 2018), another important hub, we now have half the connectivity we had previously, with only Amsterdam, Manchester and London for travellers from the north-east to hub through.

“Hopefully the upturn in the energy and renewables sector may result in a revaluation from Air France.”

French strike causing widespread disruption, but Aberdeen and Inverness unaffected

Meanwhile, operations at both Aberdeen and Inverness airports are running smoothly today despite widespread disruption caused by a French air traffic controllers’ strike.

Air France said it has cancelled 55% of its short and medium-haul flights and 10% of its long-haul flights.

The company said it could not rule out further delays and last-minute cancellations.

Other carriers operating in France, including Ryanair and EasyJet, have cancelled services, while the disruption also affects flights to Spain and other European destinations.

