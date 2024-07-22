‘It’s the best thing I’ve ever done’: Fox and Feather owner says ‘huge gamble’ on Peterhead town centre boutique paid off

Lauren Joiner recalls how she came across an abandoned shop on Peterhead’s high street one day.

“Yet another empty spot in the town centre,” she thought to herself as she passed by.

The former hair salon at 62 Queen Street had lain empty for some time, with big To Let signs hanging on the shopfront.

Suddenly, a “crazy idea” came to mind.

And before she knew it, the mother of two was browsing through dozens of YouTube videos to figure out how she could set up her own clothing store.

She had never done anything like that before, and the thought of taking a “huge gamble” on a brand new businesses in Peterhead town centre was somewhat scary.

But she was determined to at least give it a go.

And now, two years on from opening her “dream” boutique Fox and Feather, Lauren says taking over the disused store was “the best thing she has ever done”.

In an exclusive interview, Fox and Feather owner Lauren Joiner opens up about her journey as a new trader in Peterehead town centre. She reveals:

How her passion for clothes and hours of research on YouTube and Google helped her shop go from nada to Prada.

What her family first thought of her “crazy” idea to open a business with no previous experience

How shoppers from all across the north-east are boosting trade for her

And what she thinks needs to be done to attract even more visitors to Peterhead

Chance encounter in Peterhead town centre led to Fox and Feather idea

I walk into Fox and Feather, and the shop is heaving with dozens of customers rifling through the colourful dresses on display.

Lauren greets me with a big smile, and leads me to a back room where we can talk in a quieter setting, away from the hustle and bustle of the shop floor.

We sit down and she begins to tell me how it all came about.

“It was a crazy idea,” she giggles.

“One day, I just saw that another shop in the town was for sale and I thought to myself – ‘Wouldn’t that make a nice wee shop?’

“I love looking at loads of other boutiques, and I started to think about what I would do if I were to open something like that.

“The idea snowballed within a couple of weeks.

“I told my partner, and he said to go for it, why not.”

YouTube and Google were key to starting her business

The 31-year-old had no experience in running a business, having previously worked for cancer charity Marie Curie.

So when she told her family, her ambitious idea came as a “total curveball” to them.

But as daunting as it might have been at the start, the born-and-bred Blue Tooner wanted to give it her best shot.

The months that followed were filled with hours and hours of research to learn the ins and outs of being a high street trader.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about it,” Lauren laughs.

“I just began Googling and watching YouTube videos on how to start your own business, how to open a boutique.

“I was thinking about everything – how we would advertise, even what kind of carrier bags we would use.

“I told the rest of my family, and all of them were probably thinking ‘Wow, that’s quite random, like a total curveball’. But still, everyone was on board.

“Everything went through, and I thought this must be a sign to just go for it.”

‘Huge gamble is the best thing I have ever done’

Fox and Feather opened its doors on Peterhead’s Queen Street in 2022.

And it has been a hit with locals ever since.

But naturally, Lauren had her doubts about it at first – with the idea coming at a time when town centres, and traditional bricks and mortar shops, are struggling.

“It’s obviously a huge gamble because Peterhead is quite a small place,” she tells me.

“There are a few other shops like this one, and I kept thinking ‘What if this doesn’t work?’

“But I wanted to at least give it a go.”

Two years in now, the women’s clothing store is going “from strength to strength” – with customers from all over the north-east flocking to Peterhead for her wares.

Lauren’s face stretches into a huge grin as she explains how her leap of faith has paid off.

“Opening the store has been the best thing I’ve ever done,” she enthuses.

“The shop has been going from strength to strength.

“Everybody seems to give really positive feedback, they’re glad that there is another shop in the town.”

‘The businesses are great – but the town centre is not inviting’

Lauren, however, realises that she is one of the few lucky ones to have made it this far, adding that more needs to be done in the town to draw in visitors.

It comes after Peterhead was awarded £20 million of government cash to rejuvenate the town centre earlier this year.

And Lauren thinks this should be spent on making the central parts of the Blue Toon more attractive.

She tells me that while she feels the shops and hospitality on offer in Peterhead are great, the town’s look could do with some sprucing up…

“I think the money should be best spent in improving how the town looks,” Lauren says.

“The businesses here are great, but Peterhead isn’t the most inviting town centre to come to.

“You go to places like Inverurie and Banff, and there are beautiful clean streets – while Peterhead really needs a good clean.

“Hopefully the money is able to refresh the town. That would be amazing.”

‘Peterhead can be a one-stop spot for days out’ says Fox and Feather owner

And yet, Lauren remains optimistic.

More and more of her customers are coming to Peterhead from elsewhere in the north-east, and that gives her hope that there are better days ahead.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the fishing spot this week as Peterhead Scottish Week breathes new life into the town with dozens of thrilling activities.

And she hopes that buzz could become a permanent feature of the Blue Toon, encouraging people from further afield to shop in Peterhead all year round.

She explains: “A lot of the customers that come, especially from Aberdeen, say it’s nice to go somewhere different, and that there’s not much in Aberdeen.

“But we also get people from all across Aberdeenshire – Ellon, Inverurie, Banff.

“And it’s great to see that it’s spreading further afield.”

‘If you get the chance, go for it’

As I’m about to leave, Lauren shares a few last words of encouragement for new traders in Peterhead.

While she admits that the last few years have been challenging at times, she couldn’t be happier about embarking on her Fox and Feather journey.

She glances at the clothes, neatly placed on the hangers to her side, and says: “Coming from a non-business background, it wasn’t easy.

“It took a lot of hard work and research, and it was busy and hectic…but I seem to enjoy being under pressure and thrive under it.

“People in Peterhead do want to stay in the town, and do as much here as they can.

“So I would say to anyone that is considering opening a business that isn’t sure because they don’t know how exactly to do it – just go for it, it will be worth it.”

