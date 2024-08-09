‘Bring back Belmont Street buzz’: Traders at Aberdeen’s home of cafe culture plan festival to banish city centre blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Bring back Belmont Street buzz’: Traders at Aberdeen’s home of cafe culture plan festival to banish city centre blues

The Big Belmont Bash comes amid mixed fortunes for the area, with some recent high profile closures and reports of plummeting city centre footfall.

By Isaac Buchan
The Big Belmont Bash will be a day filled with music, food, art, and sport. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Big Belmont Bash will be a day filled with music, food, art, and sport. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Belmont Street traders are joining forces for a festival aimed at showcasing Aberdeen’s future home of cafe culture amid tough times for businesses.

The Big Belmont Bash on Saturday, September 7, will feature music, arts events, sport, literature and even outdoor yoga as the roads are closed off and people are ushered in.

The event is being organised by The Collective on the Cobbles, a group of 30 businesses aiming to “create moments and events”.

It all came about during a recent meeting where traders “reflected on falling footfall and the impact of the central Union Street project” and decided to take matters into their own hands.

Instead of “crying foul”, they opted to “show a collective spirit” in a bid to bring back the buzz.

What is the Big Belmont Bash?

The festival will turn Belmont Street, Gaelic Lane and Little Belmont Street into a fully pedestrianised zone for the day, full of activities.

Poster shows what will be taking place at the Big Belmont Bash on Belmont Street, Aberdeen.
Belmont will be awash with colour and activities when the Big Belmont Bash comes to town. Image: Fine Day Studio

The vibrant hub of culture will include live music stages, with jazz performances planned to banish city centre blues.

There will also be dance sessions, talks from local authors and art workshops.

And elsewhere sports fun will be on offer, with Aberdeen FC Community Trust and the RGU rugby team adding to the excitement.

Tours around iconic buildings, and restaurant deals

The Big Belmont Bash is taking place alongside a favourite of Granite City foodies, as Aberdeen Restaurant Week gets into full swing.

With the likes of Laila Turkish Cuisine and Poldino’s in the area, fans can enjoy a bargain bite while attending.

Visitors will also be directed to the range of cafes nearby, offering everything from Venezualan cuisine to delicious doughnuts.

Belmont Street.
The event will showcase that Belmont can offer just as much during the day as it can at night. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

The event happens to coincides with “open doors weekend” where buildings all over the north-east will be open for a sneak peek inside.

And film fans will be able to take a trip back in time as they return to a much-missed venue…

The iconic Belmont Cinema will open its doors for a look around for the first time since its closure in 2022, as the team behind its revival explain their plans.

Who is behind the Big Belmont Bash?

Some of Belmont Street’s most prominent figures are backing the event.

Siberia and Dough and Co owner Stuart McPhee, Books and Beans owner John Wigglesworth and pub chain Greene King are just some of the names behind the project.

30 prominent traders are spearheading the project. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Event comes after Belmont Street setbacks

It comes following the shock closure of Toucan last week, which only opened up in the former Pizza Express building in November.

They announced they were flitting back to Rosemount, bemoaning a lack of footfall.

Exterior of Tucan.
Tucan on Belmont Street has closed recently. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

This was followed by Caribbean diner Tango Turtle on Little Belmont Street shutting up shop.

Before those, the Little Belmont Hut closed and Jojo’s Coffee Shop next to Books and Beans is lying empty.

‘Big Belmont Bash will bring much-needed buzz’ to Aberdeen street

Spokesperson for the collective, John Wigglesworth, says he hopes the event can put the spotlight on the businesses who are “pouring their energy” into making things work.

John Wigglesworth.
John is confident the festival can showcase what Belmont has to offer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Belmont Street cafe and bookshop owner explained: “We could moan about the impact of the works on business across the city centre and the lack of support during what will be a difficult few years until the projects are complete…

“But we want show the great spread of businesses and organisations who are pouring their energy into making the city centre a fun place to be during the day and night.

“It is building up to a day that will deliver a much-needed buzz and momentum to the city centre and all business.”

Dough and Co owner hoping for sweet taste of success

Stuart McPhee is one of the minds behind the Big Belmont Bash.

His businesses are a staple of Belmont street, with Siberia Bar and Hotel entering its third decade, and Dough and Co becoming a fan favourite with doughnut lovers.

And he is hopeful that the festival can reward the Belmont traders who “work so hard”.

Owner Stuart McPhee outside Dough & Co.
Stuart has been a mainstay on Belmont Street for decades. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The 33-year-old said: ““Belmont is an area that has a wealth of things going on in it on a daily basis… People might not actually know about it.

“We’re showcasing the best of it. They all work so hard and deserve a platform to show what they can offer.”

Big Belmont Bash could kick-start Aberdeen cafe culture

Businesses like Books and Beans and Dough and Co, local outfits with outdoor seating, are at the forefront of what could become a blossoming Belmont Street trend.

The event comes as Aberdeen City Council works on £1.5 million plans to establish a “cafe culture” scene in what would be known as the Belmont Quarter.

Digital rendering of the proposed Belmont Street Quarter.Top officials said that two thirds of businesses there believe outdoor hospitality to be key to their future. 

‘A great example of traders rolling up their sleeves and doing something positive’

Aberdeen Inspired is championing the event.

The group’s business engagement and development manager, Danuta Dobrzanska, hopes it will give traders a “much-needed boost”.

Aberdeen Inspired are also partnering with The Collective on the Cobles. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Inspired are also partnering with The Collective on the Cobles. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She said: “This is going to be a fantastic event that we are sure will draw so many people into the Belmont Street quarter to enjoy a fantastic fun-filled day.

“It is an outstanding example of a business community coming together, rolling up their sleeves and doing something positive to get out the message that Belmont Street has so many great things to offer.”

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vincent Mulsant died at Royal Cornhill Hospital. Image: Supplied by Brigitte Mulsant
NHS Grampian fined £64,500 after Aberdeen musician took his own life in hospital
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Popular Fraserburgh bistro shuts after going into liquidation
A90 fire on the AWPR
A90 closed southbound for emergency repairs after lorry fire
Jo Clark/ Bethany Fraser
'She is not a bad person': Family of Balmedie pensioner killed in crash pleads…
Biker on the green at Kings Links Golf Course. Image: Supplied.
WATCH: Footage shows bikers tearing across green at Kings Links Aberdeen
3
Fran Manning and Steve Barker are worried about the battery storage facility planned next to Macduff Primary School. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'We've got a long battle ahead': Macduff parents raise fears over battery storage site…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Michal Morawski, 32, pleaded guilty to wilful fire-raising and danger to life at the High Court in Edinburgh Picture shows; Michal Morawski, 32, pleaded guilty to wilful fire-raising and danger to life at the High Court in Edinburgh. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Fraserburgh man jailed after setting fire to ex-lover's house with her inside
Jewellery, cash and cars were stolen from Donmouth Crescent. Image: Google Maps
Man arrested over car raids in Aberdeen and Inverurie
Bob Sanguinetti, Port of Aberdeen and Peter Selway, PowerCon. Image: Port of Aberdeen
£4 million Port of Aberdeen shore power project gets under way
2
A helper at the scene said he showed "aggressive" behaviour.
Watch: Driver's rant as woman pulls Aberdeenshire crash victim from burning car
5

Conversation