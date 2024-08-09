‘Bring back Belmont Street buzz’: Traders at Aberdeen’s home of cafe culture plan festival to banish city centre blues

Belmont Street traders are joining forces for a festival aimed at showcasing Aberdeen’s future home of cafe culture amid tough times for businesses.

The Big Belmont Bash on Saturday, September 7, will feature music, arts events, sport, literature and even outdoor yoga as the roads are closed off and people are ushered in.

The event is being organised by The Collective on the Cobbles, a group of 30 businesses aiming to “create moments and events”.

It all came about during a recent meeting where traders “reflected on falling footfall and the impact of the central Union Street project” and decided to take matters into their own hands.

Instead of “crying foul”, they opted to “show a collective spirit” in a bid to bring back the buzz.

What is the Big Belmont Bash?

The festival will turn Belmont Street, Gaelic Lane and Little Belmont Street into a fully pedestrianised zone for the day, full of activities.

The vibrant hub of culture will include live music stages, with jazz performances planned to banish city centre blues.

There will also be dance sessions, talks from local authors and art workshops.

And elsewhere sports fun will be on offer, with Aberdeen FC Community Trust and the RGU rugby team adding to the excitement.

Tours around iconic buildings, and restaurant deals

The Big Belmont Bash is taking place alongside a favourite of Granite City foodies, as Aberdeen Restaurant Week gets into full swing.

With the likes of Laila Turkish Cuisine and Poldino’s in the area, fans can enjoy a bargain bite while attending.

Visitors will also be directed to the range of cafes nearby, offering everything from Venezualan cuisine to delicious doughnuts.

The event happens to coincides with “open doors weekend” where buildings all over the north-east will be open for a sneak peek inside.

And film fans will be able to take a trip back in time as they return to a much-missed venue…

The iconic Belmont Cinema will open its doors for a look around for the first time since its closure in 2022, as the team behind its revival explain their plans.

Who is behind the Big Belmont Bash?

Some of Belmont Street’s most prominent figures are backing the event.

Siberia and Dough and Co owner Stuart McPhee, Books and Beans owner John Wigglesworth and pub chain Greene King are just some of the names behind the project.

Event comes after Belmont Street setbacks

It comes following the shock closure of Toucan last week, which only opened up in the former Pizza Express building in November.

They announced they were flitting back to Rosemount, bemoaning a lack of footfall.

This was followed by Caribbean diner Tango Turtle on Little Belmont Street shutting up shop.

Before those, the Little Belmont Hut closed and Jojo’s Coffee Shop next to Books and Beans is lying empty.

‘Big Belmont Bash will bring much-needed buzz’ to Aberdeen street

Spokesperson for the collective, John Wigglesworth, says he hopes the event can put the spotlight on the businesses who are “pouring their energy” into making things work.

The Belmont Street cafe and bookshop owner explained: “We could moan about the impact of the works on business across the city centre and the lack of support during what will be a difficult few years until the projects are complete…

“But we want show the great spread of businesses and organisations who are pouring their energy into making the city centre a fun place to be during the day and night.

“It is building up to a day that will deliver a much-needed buzz and momentum to the city centre and all business.”

Dough and Co owner hoping for sweet taste of success

Stuart McPhee is one of the minds behind the Big Belmont Bash.

His businesses are a staple of Belmont street, with Siberia Bar and Hotel entering its third decade, and Dough and Co becoming a fan favourite with doughnut lovers.

And he is hopeful that the festival can reward the Belmont traders who “work so hard”.

The 33-year-old said: ““Belmont is an area that has a wealth of things going on in it on a daily basis… People might not actually know about it.

“We’re showcasing the best of it. They all work so hard and deserve a platform to show what they can offer.”

Big Belmont Bash could kick-start Aberdeen cafe culture

Businesses like Books and Beans and Dough and Co, local outfits with outdoor seating, are at the forefront of what could become a blossoming Belmont Street trend.

The event comes as Aberdeen City Council works on £1.5 million plans to establish a “cafe culture” scene in what would be known as the Belmont Quarter.

Top officials said that two thirds of businesses there believe outdoor hospitality to be key to their future.

‘A great example of traders rolling up their sleeves and doing something positive’

Aberdeen Inspired is championing the event.

The group’s business engagement and development manager, Danuta Dobrzanska, hopes it will give traders a “much-needed boost”.

She said: “This is going to be a fantastic event that we are sure will draw so many people into the Belmont Street quarter to enjoy a fantastic fun-filled day.

“It is an outstanding example of a business community coming together, rolling up their sleeves and doing something positive to get out the message that Belmont Street has so many great things to offer.”

