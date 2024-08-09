Aberdeen expert on ‘quality’ Union Street shops returning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen expert on ‘quality’ Union Street shops returning

Vacancy rates on the street have returned to pre-Covid levels.

By Alex Banks
Richard Noble, of FG Burnett, next to Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen.
Richard Noble, of FG Burnett, next to Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen. Image: FG Burnett

An Aberdeen commercial property expert believes Union Street has added quality and quantity in the past six months.

Richard Noble, managing director of Aberdeen commercial property firm FG Burnett, believes positive incentives have helped Union Street become more attractive for businesses.

Work from Our Union Street, flexible rent and lease options and fresh start relief from business rates are all playing their part, according to Mr Noble.

He has also disputed claims businesses appearing on Union Street have been low quality.

Quality businesses have appeared in Union Street units, says expert

Mr Noble has addressed complaints the quality of occupiers coming in on Union Street have been “rather unexciting”.

He said: “That has not been the case in the last six months, with many of the new entrants delivering interesting uses and quality shop fits.

“These include on the north side 474 by CUP, Lolo and Co and Jamieson and Carry.

“On the south side Chaiiwala, Popeyes, Thistle Tavern and PDSA.

“It is accepted that a few other new entrants are not as attractive.”

Union Street could see another business after it emerged plans have been submitted to turn the former Bank of Scotland branch into a new kebab restaurant.

Rose and Lauren Reid outside of new Union Street clothes shop Lolo and Co. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Noble said Union Street “does not look as it did in its heyday”. However, he feels a number of things can be done to improve the area.

He added: “We have stated before that the street has changed from being the city’s main retail thoroughfare and now offers a different range of services – in particular food and beverage.

“It will continue to evolve and with continued commitment from the relevant organisations it can end up in a much better place in the short to medium term.

“However, for that to become a reality significant public realm improvements must form part of the plan.

“That means a step change in the amount and quality of street furniture, tree planting and a new level of commitment to the required cleaning regime.”

Are incentives helping to fill Union Street units?

Mr Noble walks the length of the Granite Mile every six months to see how many retail units are empty.

His latest stroll revealed the number of vacant units has dropped, with just 34 ground floor units sitting empty.

In November 2022 vacancy rates were at a high, with 48 units sitting empty.

Since then, Mr Noble feels a number of contributing factors have led to “positive changes” on Union Street.

Fresh start relief from business rates as well as a flexible approach to rent has added more businesses.

He said: “There have been a number of contributing factors to the positive changes.

“Including a gradual improvement in sentiment post-Covid and a much more flexible approach from landlords in relation to rent, incentives and lease duration.

The Union Street bank could become a new haven for fans of kebabs.
A former Union Street bank could see the street’s latest addition in the form of a kebab shop. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

“The positive contribution by the Our Union Street organisation should be applauded.

“They continue to do excellent work aided by their army of ‘glass half full’ volunteers.”

Our Union Street was set up as business leaders took on the challenge of restoring it to its former glory.

Mr Noble continued: “Whist it is a combination of all these positive factors that has led to the improved situation on Union Street, our experience is that it’s the Union Street Empty Shops Grant Scheme that has been crucial.

“It appears to have been extremely well managed with applicants feeding back very positively on the grant application and delivery process.”

Upper floor units seeing ‘healthy level’ of enquiries

Mr Noble confirmed FG Burnett is experiencing a “healthy level” of enquiries for upper floor units. He also expects other agents will be seeing the same.

He said: “Managing Union Street is an ongoing requirement, enclosed shopping centres are actively managed by their owners.

Union Stree is open for business, and vacancy rates have dropped to just 18%. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Whilst the multi ownership nature of Union Street makes it difficult, marketed effectively by an entity on behalf of the occupiers could have considerable merit.

“Our Union Street and Aberdeen Inspired seem well placed to develop that idea.”

