Sweet taste of success: Aberdeen’s Dough and Co sells 10,000 doughnuts in just THREE WEEKS

Aberdeen’s newest food phenomenon Dough and Co has sold a jaw-dropping 10,000 doughnuts in just three short weeks.

The Belmont Street hotspot has gained an army of fans with its unique flavours and open-planned layout, offering customers a glimpse of the doughnut-making process.

Owned by the Siberia Bar and Hotel and opened at the beginning of September, Dough and Co staff have been run off their feet as fans rush to sample the treats.

In a social media video posted by the Our Union Street campaign group, shop bosses claimed the outlet sold its 10,000th doughnut just three weeks after opening.

Scott Anderson, business development manager for Siberia, also revealed that a tastebud-tickling trip to New York inspired the new venture.

He said: “One day Stuart came in and said doughnuts are the way forward, so we went away, did some research in New York, and ate a lot of doughnuts over there.

“Then we came back and took all the little bits that we loved across there, and built our own thing from there.”

Mr Anderson says the response since opening has been “amazing” and that customers have been “very supportive” about the new addition to the city centre.

Speaking about the ongoing work to revitalise Aberdeen city centre, Mr Anderson says to see new small businesses such as Dough and Co opening in the centre is exciting.

According to many of the staff at the shop, the lemon doughnut with raspberry sauce has proven to be a big seller, but nothing beats a simple and classic sugar doughnut.

Mr Anderson says the shop is now on its way to hitting its next milestone – 20,000 doughnuts.

