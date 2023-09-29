Sweet taste of success: Aberdeen’s Dough and Co sells 10,000 doughnuts in just THREE WEEKS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Sweet taste of success: Aberdeen’s Dough and Co sells 10,000 doughnuts in just THREE WEEKS

The new shop opened on September 1 and has already reached an impressive milestone.

By Ross Hempseed
Dough and Co on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dough and Co on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s newest food phenomenon Dough and Co has sold a jaw-dropping 10,000 doughnuts in just three short weeks.

The Belmont Street hotspot has gained an army of fans with its unique flavours and open-planned layout, offering customers a glimpse of the doughnut-making process.

Owned by the Siberia Bar and Hotel and opened at the beginning of September, Dough and Co staff have been run off their feet as fans rush to sample the treats.

In a social media video posted by the Our Union Street campaign group, shop bosses claimed the outlet sold its 10,000th doughnut just three weeks after opening.

The team use a variety of toppings to create unique doughnuts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

10,000 doughnuts in three weeks

Scott Anderson, business development manager for Siberia, also revealed that a tastebud-tickling trip to New York inspired the new venture.

He said: “One day Stuart came in and said doughnuts are the way forward, so we went away, did some research in New York, and ate a lot of doughnuts over there.

“Then we came back and took all the little bits that we loved across there, and built our own thing from there.”

Doughnuts made by the team at Dough and Co. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Anderson says the response since opening has been “amazing” and that customers have been “very supportive” about the new addition to the city centre.

Speaking about the ongoing work to revitalise Aberdeen city centre, Mr Anderson says to see new small businesses such as Dough and Co opening in the centre is exciting.

According to many of the staff at the shop, the lemon doughnut with raspberry sauce has proven to be a big seller, but nothing beats a simple and classic sugar doughnut.

Mr Anderson says the shop is now on its way to hitting its next milestone – 20,000 doughnuts.

Read more about the shop here:

What are the doughnuts like at Dough and Co on Belmont Street?

More from Local Business

l-r Bank of England agent for Scotland Will Dowson, IoD Aberdeen and Grampian chairwoman Sarah Downs; Africulture Network chairwoman Mavis Anagboso, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey; RGU principal and vice-chancellor Steve Olivier and RGU energy transition director Paul de Leeuw.
Aberdeen audience hears from UK's monetary policy chief
To go with story by Jamie Ross. Covid outbreak Picture shows; Castle Gardens Care Home, Invergordon. Invergordon. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 10/01/2021; b9df7c49-6dac-47dd-8ec9-35c12256b156
Invergordon care home closed by staffing issues could find new use as a hotel
Fees will rise at low turnover carpark in Elgin. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin parking charge doubles - with an end to the 50p minimum - as…
Glentarff House will be used to help tackle an affordable homes problem
Old canal-side inn will help tackle Fort Augustus affordable housing issue
Isle of Harris Distillery. Photo: Jane Hobson/Shutterstock
Whisky Galore (for approximately five hours): New Harris dram flies off the shelves
Fort William town centre.
Buses and bypasses set to be hot topics at Fort William town centre masterplan…
Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.
Changes to Elgin's Maryhill Group medical practice, new life for disused Alves church and…
an artist impression of the new clubhouse at Royal Dornoch.
'A legacy for generations to come': Green light for £14m Royal Dornoch clubhouse delayed…
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
'Everyone is rising to the challenge': Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish…
The exterior of the The Sewing Shop in Fochabers
This family business in Fochabers is celebrating its 50th birthday

Conversation