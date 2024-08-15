‘The Cairngorms is our final frontier’: World’s largest gravel cycle event heading to Ballater next summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The Cairngorms is our final frontier’: World’s largest gravel cycle event heading to Ballater next summer

Riders could cycle through Royal Deeside and take in part of the picturesque Cairngorms National Park.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Tour of Britain cyclists race through Alford back in 2022
Tour of Britain cyclists race through Alford back in 2022. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Plans to hold a “first-of-its-kind” worldwide gravel cycling event in Aberdeenshire next summer are speeding ahead.

The four-day sporting occasion, dubbed ‘The Merciless’ and tipped to boost the local economy, is expected to be held in either June or July next year.

Riders could cycle through Royal Deeside and take in part of the picturesque Cairngorms National Park, under the plans.

It comes following the success of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain that arrived in the north-east back in 2021 and 2022.

The event is believed to have brought more than £1 million into the economy as thousands watched the world’s best cyclists pedal across the region.

Jumbo Visma's Wout van Aert takes victory at the Tour of Britain after winning stage 8 back in 2021.

Since then, Aberdeenshire Council has been trying to secure similar largescale cycling events.

And now, their efforts seem to have paid off.

Red:On Sports reached out to the local authority with an ambitious plan for what they call the “world’s largest ever gravel cycle race”.

What could happen during the cycle event, and what IS gravel cycling?

Gravel cycling is an increasingly popular sport and, as the name suggests, sees bikers take to more off-road terrain.

It has been described as fitting somewhere between road cycling and mountain biking.

In papers due to go before councillors next week, the proposed north-east race has been described as “Europe’s most epic gravel event”.

The AJ Bell Tour of Britain peloton passes through Aberdeenshire in 2021.

It has also been hailed as “the answer to the USA’s Unbound“.

While the full details are still to be confirmed, it could include a 250km endurance race through the Cairngorms National Park.

An event village could be set up in Ballater for riders to meet and socialise, and participants will be encouraged to enter from across the world.

Both elite and amateur races would be available, with three distances currently in the pipeline – 200km, 100km and 65km.

Away from the race action, the event could also feature talks, a film night and a pasta party.

And, there is hope Red:On will commit to host the event for three consecutive years.

Why was Aberdeenshire picked to host gravel cycle race?

Red:On chose Aberdeenshire for the gravel race due to the region’s desire to develop cycling tourism.

The sporting firm also believed the Cairngorms is the “final frontier of gravel racing and offers the perfect environment – abundance of tracks and trails”.

Aberdeenshire’s varied terrain and international links to Aberdeen were also highly praised.

Tour of Britain bikers race through a damp Alford back in 2022. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Red:On is currently working with Dumfries and Galloway Council to stage a similar multi-day event, the Raiders Gravel, to be held later this month.

The firm is asking Aberdeenshire Council for £40,000 to support the first year.

Any future years would be funded by Red:On.

The sporting firm expects around 750 riders in the first year, but believes this could soar to 3,000 by the event’s third year.

Red:On has been approached for comment.

