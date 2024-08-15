‘The Cairngorms is our final frontier’: World’s largest gravel cycle event heading to Ballater next summer

Plans to hold a “first-of-its-kind” worldwide gravel cycling event in Aberdeenshire next summer are speeding ahead.

The four-day sporting occasion, dubbed ‘The Merciless’ and tipped to boost the local economy, is expected to be held in either June or July next year.

Riders could cycle through Royal Deeside and take in part of the picturesque Cairngorms National Park, under the plans.

It comes following the success of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain that arrived in the north-east back in 2021 and 2022.

The event is believed to have brought more than £1 million into the economy as thousands watched the world’s best cyclists pedal across the region.

Since then, Aberdeenshire Council has been trying to secure similar largescale cycling events.

And now, their efforts seem to have paid off.

Red:On Sports reached out to the local authority with an ambitious plan for what they call the “world’s largest ever gravel cycle race”.

What could happen during the cycle event, and what IS gravel cycling?

Gravel cycling is an increasingly popular sport and, as the name suggests, sees bikers take to more off-road terrain.

It has been described as fitting somewhere between road cycling and mountain biking.

In papers due to go before councillors next week, the proposed north-east race has been described as “Europe’s most epic gravel event”.

It has also been hailed as “the answer to the USA’s Unbound“.

While the full details are still to be confirmed, it could include a 250km endurance race through the Cairngorms National Park.

An event village could be set up in Ballater for riders to meet and socialise, and participants will be encouraged to enter from across the world.

Both elite and amateur races would be available, with three distances currently in the pipeline – 200km, 100km and 65km.

Away from the race action, the event could also feature talks, a film night and a pasta party.

And, there is hope Red:On will commit to host the event for three consecutive years.

Why was Aberdeenshire picked to host gravel cycle race?

Red:On chose Aberdeenshire for the gravel race due to the region’s desire to develop cycling tourism.

The sporting firm also believed the Cairngorms is the “final frontier of gravel racing and offers the perfect environment – abundance of tracks and trails”.

Aberdeenshire’s varied terrain and international links to Aberdeen were also highly praised.

Red:On is currently working with Dumfries and Galloway Council to stage a similar multi-day event, the Raiders Gravel, to be held later this month.

The firm is asking Aberdeenshire Council for £40,000 to support the first year.

Any future years would be funded by Red:On.

The sporting firm expects around 750 riders in the first year, but believes this could soar to 3,000 by the event’s third year.

Red:On has been approached for comment.

