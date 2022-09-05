‘Creating a long-lasting legacy’: Hopes Tour of Britain success will cement Aberdeenshire as cycling destination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Creating a long-lasting legacy’: Hopes Tour of Britain success will cement Aberdeenshire as cycling destination

By Denny Andonova
September 5, 2022, 11:08 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 12:03 pm
Tour of Britain Aberdeen Aberdeenshire
The Tour of Britain swept through Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire. Cyclists at the start of the race on Union Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

North-east council chiefs hope to cement the region as the ultimate cycling destination after an “unforgettable” weekend with Tour of Britain.

Hundreds of elite cyclists made their way through some of the region’s most scenic spots as the first stage of this year’s event kicked off on Sunday.

For the first time since Tour of Britain’s inception in 1945, Aberdeen became the proud host of the start of the race, which set off from Union Street.

The 112-mile route took the world-class athletes on a journey through Aberdeenshire – including Bennachie, Inverurie and Alford – and finished at Glenshee Ski Centre.

Corbin Strong of team Israel – Premier Tech (left) celebrates winning stage one of the Tour of Britain from Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre.

It was the pinnacle of a two-week programme promoting the cycling spectacle – with a range of school projects and fun-packed events held across the area.

And after a very successful weekend, council and tourism officials are now hoping to make the north-east the go-to destination for such large-scale cycling events.

Tour of Britain creating a ‘legacy for years to come’

Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater, who was at the finish line as New Zealand’s Corbin Strong scooped the title, said this was the first of many cycling events to come in future.

He added: “We knew we were going to be able to provide a finish for the 2022 race that would be unforgettable for spectators, TV audiences and riders alike, and the organising team made sure of that.

“I feel sure that the legacy we created here is one which will see cyclist flock to our part of Scotland for years to come and will cement the reputation we continue to attract as a cycling destination.”

Tour of Britain Aberdeen Aberdeenshire
Picture by Kath Flannery.

Thousands of people lined up along the route despite the dreich weather to show their support and cheer on the Tour of Britain riders.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron said it was fantastic to see so many people out to celebrate a weekend of cycling after the toned-down event last year.

Kathy Gilchrist, president of Scottish Cycling, also praised the “fantastic racing” across the north-east, saying it was an “event to remember”.

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, added: “Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s reputation as a destination for hosting large scale events has been further strengthened by the spectacular start to this year’s Tour of Britain.

“The region is also making tracks as a growing destination for cycling, and we look forward to further promoting the area to cycling enthusiasts.”

The second stage of Tour of Britain starts in Hawick today.

GALLERY: The best north-east snaps from the Tour of Britain

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Greg Robertson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail for drug-dealing dad who fled from police and flung 100 bags of cocaine…
Drink entrepreneur Kenny Webster is now a pub landlord.
North brewer swoops for popular Glasgow watering hole
0
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen Foyer launches Nightstop to combat youth homelessness
One Tui plane was cancelled and another diverted. Photo: Shutterstock
Two more Tui flights to Aberdeen Airport have their routes delayed or diverted
0
The Grand Depart of the Tour of Britain 2022 cycle race leaving Aberdeen on Day 1. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: New annual Tour of Scotland cycle race could be coming to Aberdeen, Inverness…
0
The Duke of Rothesay met performers from the birthday concert. Supplied by Classic FM.
Prince Charles attends Classic FM's 30th birthday concert in Braemar
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Christy Robson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer sold 'dregs' of Class A drugs to schoolboy in 'amateurish operation'
Michael Burr was caught chatting to five decoy Facebook accounts
North-east man snared by paedophile hunters while chatting to FIVE underage decoys
Visitors at Aberdeen Christmas village. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Plans lodged for Aberdeen Christmas Village comeback - but UTG won't host any festivities
0

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?' - new gallery shop…
0
Lossiemouth v Nairn County Lossiemouth's Dean Stewart, left, tries to get to grips with Nairn's Liam Shewan Photos by Sandy McCook
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…