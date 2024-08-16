Opening date revealed for new Aberdeen TK Maxx

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opening date revealed for new Aberdeen TK Maxx

The retailer is moving to a new expanded unit with more than 22,500 square feet of shopping.

By Ross Hempseed
TK Maxx is on the move at Union Square.
TK Maxx store. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The massive new TK Maxx store in Union Square will welcome customers when it opens next week.

The labels-for-less retailer known for its wide variety of products is relocating across the Union Square car park.

Nestled between Hobbycraft and Bensons for Beds, the new store will occupy three units, two floors and 22,500 sq ft of shopping space.

The move is estimated to cost £400,000, with the store opening to customers at 10am on Thursday, August 22.

TK Maxx’s Union Square store is one of two in Aberdeen – the other at Kittybrewster Retail Park, though this one is smaller.

TK Maxx moves to new larger unit at Union Square

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “We are thrilled to open a brand-new TK Maxx store in Aberdeen, as we know how much local shoppers love to shop high-brand fashion, accessories, and more, all at great prices.

“We want to give our valued Aberdeen treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, and we’re confident they will enjoy our new bright and beautiful store.”

TK Maxx’s current space at the shopping centre will be empty for long, as neighbouring Marks and Spencer plan to expand, creating a massive new superstore for £15m.

M&S will have a bigger and better store at Union Square.
M&S will have a bigger and better store at Union Square. Image: M&S

The new M&S store at Union Square will mean the end of the current store in the city centre which was once the flagship store in Aberdeen for M&S.

However, the creation of two large retailers at Union Square shows a positive outlook for the centre’s fortunes.

Union Square’s centre director, Ryan Manson said: “This significant investment reflects TK Maxx’s confidence in Union Square and Aberdeen city centre as we continue to attract best-in-class brands with strategies that leverage city centre destinations that offer visitors integrated retail, dining and leisure experiences.”

The current TK Maxx store is having a sale up until it closes its doors on Sunday, August 18.

To read more about M&S in Aberdeen and their shop expansion you can visit the following links.

