Opening date revealed for new Aberdeen TK Maxx

The massive new TK Maxx store in Union Square will welcome customers when it opens next week.

The labels-for-less retailer known for its wide variety of products is relocating across the Union Square car park.

Nestled between Hobbycraft and Bensons for Beds, the new store will occupy three units, two floors and 22,500 sq ft of shopping space.

The move is estimated to cost £400,000, with the store opening to customers at 10am on Thursday, August 22.

TK Maxx’s Union Square store is one of two in Aberdeen – the other at Kittybrewster Retail Park, though this one is smaller.

TK Maxx moves to new larger unit at Union Square

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “We are thrilled to open a brand-new TK Maxx store in Aberdeen, as we know how much local shoppers love to shop high-brand fashion, accessories, and more, all at great prices.

“We want to give our valued Aberdeen treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, and we’re confident they will enjoy our new bright and beautiful store.”

TK Maxx’s current space at the shopping centre will be empty for long, as neighbouring Marks and Spencer plan to expand, creating a massive new superstore for £15m.

The new M&S store at Union Square will mean the end of the current store in the city centre which was once the flagship store in Aberdeen for M&S.

However, the creation of two large retailers at Union Square shows a positive outlook for the centre’s fortunes.

Union Square’s centre director, Ryan Manson said: “This significant investment reflects TK Maxx’s confidence in Union Square and Aberdeen city centre as we continue to attract best-in-class brands with strategies that leverage city centre destinations that offer visitors integrated retail, dining and leisure experiences.”

The current TK Maxx store is having a sale up until it closes its doors on Sunday, August 18.

