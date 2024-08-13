Contour Cafe boss says Aberdeen’s Green ‘has become a forgotten area’ as he looks forward to new market boost

“There is a collective disappointment and bewilderment at what’s been going on,” says Contour Cafe manager Liam Urquhart.

We are sat on a bench outside the Green eatery, watching on as police attend a stand-off outside Cafe 52.

Officers were called out as Aberdeen City Council workers turned up to begin removing its outdoor terrace.

Owner Steve Bothwell has been in a battle with the local authority for months in a bid to keep the pavilion in place.

However, Aberdeen City Council argued the fight had delayed work on the new £50 million replacement market.

And project insiders insist that they attempted to reach a compromise with Mr Bothwell for months before the dispute reached court.

But what does the Contour Cafe boss think about it all?

‘Steve is just trying to stand up for his business’

“I don’t think it sets a good precedent for businesses in this area, and just in general,” Liam states.

“It’s fair to say that he can be a bit of a polarising figure in the community, but it doesn’t make it right what they are doing.”

The Contour boss admits he his firmly on Mr Bothwell’s side, adding: “Steve is just trying to stand up for his business.”

Liam also argues that the Cafe 52 chef has done a lot for The Green, an area he feels has lost its sparkle in recent years – with prominent empty units.

“Steve has contributed to this space… he puts up fairy lights and cleans the stairs all off his own back.

“The bottom of the Back Wynd Stairs was an absolute midden, but he paid for all of that to be cleaned up.

“Steve clearly cares about this area.”

Impact of new market on The Green

Plans for a replacement market have caused some friction amongst business owners in The Green.

But Liam, who is also in charge of The Green Run Club, does have some hope that it will usher in extra footfall.

He said: “Regardless of what goes in this space, whether or not we agree with it, it will probably be a good thing for this area.

“Aberdonians like shiny new things so people will be coming down here.”

However, he believes the market could have a mixed impact on institutions that have been in the city for decades.

“We’ve been here for 12 years now, Steve for 30,” Liam explains.

“Of course it could take customers away, but then you have to sit in the middle and say more people will come down here.”

Before the pandemic, street food market Inspired Nights was held down at The Green.

Liam describes the events as “some of the best times in Aberdeen”.

But since Covid, he feels that The Green has “become a forgotten space in the city”.

