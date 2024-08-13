Contour Cafe boss says Aberdeen’s Green ‘has become a forgotten area’ as he looks forward to new market boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Contour Cafe boss says Aberdeen’s Green ‘has become a forgotten area’ as he looks forward to new market boost

Liam Urquhart spoke out amid a major row over the Cafe 52 pavilion just across from the city centre coffee shop.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Contour Cafe manager, Liam Urquhart
Contour Cafe manager, Liam Urquhart. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“There is a collective disappointment and bewilderment at what’s been going on,” says Contour Cafe manager Liam Urquhart.

We are sat on a bench outside the Green eatery, watching on as police attend a stand-off outside Cafe 52.

Officers were called out as Aberdeen City Council workers turned up to begin removing its outdoor terrace.

Owner Steve Bothwell has been in a battle with the local authority for months in a bid to keep the pavilion in place.

Barriers have been placed around Cafe 52’s outdoor terrace at The Green. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

However, Aberdeen City Council argued the fight had delayed work on the new £50 million replacement market.

And project insiders insist that they attempted to reach a compromise with Mr Bothwell for months before the dispute reached court.

But what does the Contour Cafe boss think about it all?

‘Steve is just trying to stand up for his business’

“I don’t think it sets a good precedent for businesses in this area, and just in general,” Liam states.

“It’s fair to say that he can be a bit of a polarising figure in the community, but it doesn’t make it right what they are doing.”

Cafe 52 boss Steve Bothwell speaks to police officers inside his outdoor pavilion. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The Contour boss admits he his firmly on Mr Bothwell’s side, adding: “Steve is just trying to stand up for his business.”

Liam also argues that the Cafe 52 chef has done a lot for The Green, an area he feels has lost its sparkle in recent years – with prominent empty units.

Steve Bothwell clearing his Cafe 52 pavilion.
Steve Bothwell clearing his Cafe 52 pavilion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Steve has contributed to this space… he puts up fairy lights and cleans the stairs all off his own back.

“The bottom of the Back Wynd Stairs was an absolute midden, but he paid for all of that to be cleaned up.

“Steve clearly cares about this area.”

Impact of new market on The Green

Plans for a replacement market have caused some friction amongst business owners in The Green.

But Liam, who is also in charge of The Green Run Club, does have some hope that it will usher in extra footfall.

He said: “Regardless of what goes in this space, whether or not we agree with it, it will probably be a good thing for this area.

“Aberdonians like shiny new things so people will be coming down here.”

An artist impression of what the new Aberdeen Market would look like from The Green. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

However, he believes the market could have a mixed impact on institutions that have been in the city for decades.

“We’ve been here for 12 years now, Steve for 30,” Liam explains.

“Of course it could take customers away, but then you have to sit in the middle and say more people will come down here.”

Aberdeen’s city centre street food market, Inspired Nights on The Green, was a huge hit with revellers back in 2018.

Before the pandemic, street food market Inspired Nights was held down at The Green.

Liam describes the events as “some of the best times in Aberdeen”.

But since Covid, he feels that The Green has “become a forgotten space in the city”.

Conversation