Aberdeen beach playpark could become ‘national attraction’

Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound playpark soon to be built at the beach is expected to become a “national attraction” – rivalling the best across the UK and Europe.

Work begins next week on the construction of the park, which will include a seven-storey structure called the Play Factory.

The £62 million project also includes an events field, amphitheatre and improvements to Broadhill.

Aberdeen City Council opened a new £1m playpark at Hazlehead Park in the summer.

And surrounding roads were jammed in the school holidays as families flocked.

It forced the council to beg parents to consider walking or taking the bus, such was the overflow of cars.

Aberdeen beach playpark: Something ‘to blow wir trumpet about’

But the futuristic, “huge and fantastic” new play area at the seafront is hoped to eclipse that, bringing visitors from across the country to have fun at the seaside.

Planned as the first council intervention that could bring back the days of Aberdeen being a top coastal destination, the playpark will include four zones: sports, adventure, woodland and coastal.

And council procurement chief Craig Innes claims it will top the big spend at Hazlehead.

“The beach park is significantly different to that, both in scale and the activity within it.

“We see this being a national attraction. This is going to be huge and fantastic and create significant footfall.

“We’ve benchmarked it against other parks in the UK and across Europe.

“The park has been designed by the community and I am sure it will be embraced.

“But obviously we want to blow wir trumpet about it.”

And the best part, he says? It’s going to be free to use.

Will there be little need to advertise Aberdeen’s ‘national attraction’ beach playpark?

Council chiefs are plotting a flurry of media activity to raise Aberdeen’s profile as a place to come and play… and “live, work, visit or invest” as often rings around the Town House.

But proud Hazlehead councillor, Lib Dem Martin Greig, joked they wouldn’t have too work too hard to attract tourists to the new Aberdeen beach playpark.

“The Hazlehead Park upgrade has been so successful, drawing people to it because it’s fun, bringing children and families together, and it’s free.

“So the beach park, on an even larger scale, is really exciting and a key part of our regeneration of the city centre and the beach.

“Families are struggling with very considerable economic pressures so providing high quality, extensive, free facilities for leisure is really crucial.”

Tide turns on regeneration plans

The first stage of the council’s media plans will be an interactive scheme, accessed by QR codes down at the building site, showing how construction is progressing.

Work is expected to begin next week on the £62m project, which is part of Aberdeen’s £150m city centre and beach masterplan.

It was meant to be the first of three waves of investment at the seafront, which would also include a new leisure centre, investment in the Beach Ballroom, a new boardwalk and a potential replacement for Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie stadium.

However, some £300m short of the estimated bill for all of that, councillors paused planning on phase two of the beach masterplan this week until they find the cash.