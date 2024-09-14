Aberdeen beach playpark could become ‘national attraction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen beach playpark could become ‘national attraction’

The multi-million-pound, free-to-use, playpark at Aberdeen beach has been drawn up after council chiefs researched the best parks across the UK and Europe.

By Alastair Gossip
Colourful proposals for the playpark included in the Aberdeen beach urban park. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound playpark soon to be built at the beach is expected to become a “national attraction” – rivalling the best across the UK and Europe.

Work begins next week on the construction of the park, which will include a seven-storey structure called the Play Factory.

The £62 million project also includes an events field, amphitheatre and improvements to Broadhill.

The futuristic seven-storey "play factory" planned for Aberdeen beach as part of the new park. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design
Aberdeen City Council opened a new £1m playpark at Hazlehead Park in the summer.

And surrounding roads were jammed in the school holidays as families flocked.

It forced the council to beg parents to consider walking or taking the bus, such was the overflow of cars.

Aberdeen beach playpark: Something ‘to blow wir trumpet about’

But the futuristic, “huge and fantastic” new play area at the seafront is hoped to eclipse that, bringing visitors from across the country to have fun at the seaside.

Planned as the first council intervention that could bring back the days of Aberdeen being a top coastal destination, the playpark will include four zones: sports, adventure, woodland and coastal.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland councils' procurement chief Craig Innes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
And council procurement chief Craig Innes claims it will top the big spend at Hazlehead.

“The beach park is significantly different to that, both in scale and the activity within it.

“We see this being a national attraction. This is going to be huge and fantastic and create significant footfall.

“We’ve benchmarked it against other parks in the UK and across Europe.

“The park has been designed by the community and I am sure it will be embraced.

“But obviously we want to blow wir trumpet about it.”

And the best part, he says? It’s going to be free to use.

Will there be little need to advertise Aberdeen’s ‘national attraction’ beach playpark?

Council chiefs are plotting a flurry of media activity to raise Aberdeen’s profile as a place to come and play… and “live, work, visit or invest” as often rings around the Town House.

Education and children's services convener Martin Greig and vice-convener Jessica Mennie were among the first to test drive the swings at the new Hazlehead playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council
But proud Hazlehead councillor, Lib Dem Martin Greig, joked they wouldn’t have too work too hard to attract tourists to the new Aberdeen beach playpark.

“The Hazlehead Park upgrade has been so successful, drawing people to it because it’s fun, bringing children and families together, and it’s free.

“So the beach park, on an even larger scale, is really exciting and a key part of our regeneration of the city centre and the beach.

“Families are struggling with very considerable economic pressures so providing high quality, extensive, free facilities for leisure is really crucial.”

Tide turns on regeneration plans

The first stage of the council’s media plans will be an interactive scheme, accessed by QR codes down at the building site, showing how construction is progressing.

What the Aberdeen beach amphitheatre could look like, next to the new playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design
Work is expected to begin next week on the £62m project, which is part of Aberdeen’s £150m city centre and beach masterplan.

It was meant to be the first of three waves of investment at the seafront, which would also include a new leisure centre, investment in the Beach Ballroom, a new boardwalk and a potential replacement for Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie stadium.

However, some £300m short of the estimated bill for all of that, councillors paused planning on phase two of the beach masterplan this week until they find the cash.

