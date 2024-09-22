Edwardian country house in Ballater on sale for almost £1 million

A beautiful Edwardian country home in the heart of Royal Deeside has hit the market.

Balgonie House, in Ballater, used to be a renowned country house hotel.

Since purchasing the property in 2010, the current owners have refurbished it into a beautiful family home.

Built in 1898, this elegant eight-bedroom and eight-bathroom Edwardian home offers panoramic views of the Cairngorms.

A look inside…

Entering the property, you’re met with a vestibule that leads into the dining kitchen and day room.

This room perfectly blends some of its original features with more contemporary ones.

There is also a wood burning stove in the corner of the day room for convenience.

Central to the kitchen is an island featuring a circular end cabinet and chopping block.

Home comes with dedicated bar area

The home also comes with five reception rooms which includes the original hotel bar.

This area works as a well-equipped room for entertaining guests.

Double doors lead to the extensive gardens which offer plenty of space for families with pets.

The large south facing windows give the house an airy atmosphere while also providing views over the golf course and the Cairngorms.

Property comes with eight en-suite bedrooms

On the first floor is a spacious family room, an office and four en-suite bedrooms.

These bedrooms all provide great views of the surrounding countryside.

The family room can be utilised for other uses.

The ‘Coach House’

Located nearby in the grounds is the Coach House.

This is a detached chalet-style annexe which comprises of three en-suite bedrooms, a utility room and a contemporary open plan kitchen and living room.

There is also access onto the balcony for outdoor dining.

Gorgeous garden views

The extensive garden area gently slopes down to Ballater Golf course with views of the hills beyond.

Property agent Fiona Gormley said: “A home of great stature with a wonderful combination of mountain and golf course views.

“It is easy to see why the property was previously a retreat. Quite idyllic.”

As well as this, there is a detached double garage block and an older timber garage which can be used for storage.

Balgonie House is listed with Savills for £995,000.

