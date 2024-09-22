Edwardian country house in Ballater on sale for almost £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Edwardian country house in Ballater on sale for almost £1 million

The stunning family home has panoramic views of the Cairngorms.

By Ena Saracevic
The Edwardian country home was built in 1898. Image: Savills
The Edwardian country home was built in 1898. Image: Savills

A beautiful Edwardian country home in the heart of Royal Deeside has hit the market.

Balgonie House, in Ballater, used to be a renowned country house hotel.

Since purchasing the property in 2010, the current owners have refurbished it into a beautiful family home.

Built in 1898, this elegant eight-bedroom and eight-bathroom Edwardian home offers panoramic views of the Cairngorms. 

The kitchen. Image: Savills
The day room. Image: Savills

A look inside…

Entering the property, you’re met with a vestibule that leads into the dining kitchen and day room.

This room perfectly blends some of its original features with more contemporary ones.

There is also a wood burning stove in the corner of the day room for convenience.

Central to the kitchen is an island featuring a circular end cabinet and chopping block.

The bar area. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills

Home comes with dedicated bar area

The home also comes with five reception rooms which includes the original hotel bar.

This area works as a well-equipped room for entertaining guests.

Double doors lead to the extensive gardens which offer plenty of space for families with pets.

The large south facing windows give the house an airy atmosphere while also providing views over the golf course and the Cairngorms.

The principal bedroom. Image: Savills
The family room. Image: Savills

Property comes with eight en-suite bedrooms

On the first floor is a spacious family room, an office and four en-suite bedrooms.

These bedrooms all provide great views of the surrounding countryside.

The family room can be utilised for other uses.

The coach house and garage. Image: Savills
The coach house’s living area. Image: Savills

The ‘Coach House’

Located nearby in the grounds is the Coach House.

This is a detached chalet-style annexe which comprises of three en-suite bedrooms, a utility room and a contemporary open plan kitchen and living room.

There is also access onto the balcony for outdoor dining.

The extensive garden area. Image: Savills

Gorgeous garden views

The extensive garden area gently slopes down to Ballater Golf course with views of the hills beyond.

Property agent Fiona Gormley said: “A home of great stature with a wonderful combination of mountain and golf course views.

“It is easy to see why the property was previously a retreat. Quite idyllic.”

As well as this, there is a detached double garage block and an older timber garage which can be used for storage.

Balgonie House is listed with Savills for £995,000.

If you enjoyed this story, here are more stunning properties in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

car being towed after incident near Springleys Farm.
Man in ‘serious condition’ after two vehicle crash south of Fyvie
James Anderson hit 126mph on the AWPR just north of Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
Speeder loses job and licence after hitting 126mph on AWPR
Bucksburn Academy: Where talks over an extension are dragging on. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
Bucksburn Academy: Inside the nightmare red tape wrangle threatening £21m extension at packed Aberdeen…
Health bosses were alarmed that orders for meals and sandwiches from hospital wards were often higher than the actual number of patients.
David Knight: NHS sandwich saga is hard to swallow
car being towed after incident near Springleys Farm.
Air ambulance called to two-vehicle crash south of Fyvie
police car
Lorry driver fined after two-vehicle crash in Stonehaven
A day of celebration. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Nescol students return to Fraserburgh campus to celebrate graduations
firefighter extinguish car fire on A96
A96 traffic returns to normal near Aberdeen after car fire
Irene Parker outside the Great Western Hotel in Oban
Well-known Oban hospitality worker retiring after serving others for 50 years
NESCol students waiting to graduate at a previous ceremony. Image: NESCol
NESCol Graduations: Full list of students graduating in Fraserburgh today

Conversation