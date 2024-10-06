Major £10m plans for new Dyce offices could revive derelict Craigievar House site and create jobs

A huge disused site in Aberdeen could soon be transformed into modern offices.

Hurstwood Estates want to plough £10 million into bringing the former Craigievar House office complex in Dyce back to life.

The Manchester-based developers, who run multiple sites across the UK, took over the 12-acre site on the Kirkhill Industrial Estate about a year ago.

The three-storey building there previously homed offshore firm Aker Solutions, and was most recently a base for local children’s charity AberNecessities.

It was demolished earlier this year, and the land has lain empty ever since.

Government officials this month listed the vacant spot as one with great potential for redevelopment.

And now directors of Arrowmere Capital 2, Hurstwood Estates’ sister company, have lifted the lid on their proposals to revive it and bring more employment to the area.

So what do the plans for former Craigievar House include?

The company wants to create a “major business and industrial development” comprising industrial units, storage and distribution buildings and offices.

Owners say this is to meet “prevailing” market demand for high-quality business parks.

There would be six new buildings, each with its own loading docks and parking spaces.

The design of the units is still to be finalised, with the firm hoping to submit a formal planning application for the project by the end of this year.

However, Arrowmere Capital director Sam Ashworth says the units would be suitable for all sorts of businesses – whether that would be a barber’s shop or an offshore firm.

He adds: “We have about 1,200 tenants across the country, so we do have a wealth of experience when it comes to picking the right location and the right use for it.

“It’s not about slapping the biggest unit you possibly can on a piece of land and expecting it to work, but creating a good-quality environment for people to work in.

“This is not a development we plan to build cheap and chuck it away further down the line. We built these schemes to retain them and invest in them long-term.”

What are the benefits of the project?

Mr Ashworth explains the new £10m development will be hugely beneficial, with the potential of six new businesses coming to the area and bringing more employment.

Planning consultant Michael Lorimer adds that given that the complex would be built within an industrial area, there wouldn’t be any significant impact on nearby residents.

However, the team are keen to get feedback from the local community prior to finalising the plans and will be holding a public consultation on October 24.

Mr Ashworth adds: “Regenerating disused land is obviously the creme of the crop – this is what we should be aiming for as responsible developers and what we like to do.

“That is one benefit of our proposals, and then of course employment.

“But we want people to feel involved in all of this so we encourage anyone who wants to know more about the project to get in touch or come to our drop-in event this month.”

Craigievar House one of 65 derelict sites in Aberdeen

The former Craigievar House office complex is just one of many among a growing epidemic of vacant and derelict spots across Aberdeen.

We had a look at how the amount of abandoned land in Aberdeen has grown over the past eight years.

Our data specialists found out that there are 32 more recorded derelict or vacant spaces than in 2016.

And that Dyce had the most derelict and vacant land and buildings, with a total of nine sites located in the area. It is followed by Kincorth, Leggart and Nigg with seven.

