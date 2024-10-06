Major £10m plans for new Dyce offices could revive derelict Craigievar House site and create jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Major £10m plans for new Dyce offices could revive derelict Craigievar House site and create jobs

Manchester-based real estate firm Arrowmere Capital 2 Ltd want to create a "high-quality working environment" at the flattened land in Kirkhill Industrial Estate.

By Denny Andonova
Sam Ashworth and the now-demolished site at Craigievar House, Aberdeen.
Arrowmere Capital director Sam Ashworth says the planned office complex at the former Craigievar House site would be suitable for all sorts of businesses. Image: Denny Andonova and Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

A huge disused site in Aberdeen could soon be transformed into modern offices.

Hurstwood Estates want to plough £10 million into bringing the former Craigievar House office complex in Dyce back to life.

The Manchester-based developers, who run multiple sites across the UK, took over the 12-acre site on the Kirkhill Industrial Estate about a year ago.

The three-storey building there previously homed offshore firm Aker Solutions, and was most recently a base for local children’s charity AberNecessities.

It was demolished earlier this year, and the land has lain empty ever since.

Craigievar House on Howe Moss Avenue at the Kirkhill Industrial Estate was demolished earlier this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
How the 12-acre site looks now after the headquarters building was demolished. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Government officials this month listed the vacant spot as one with great potential for redevelopment.

And now directors of Arrowmere Capital 2, Hurstwood Estates’ sister company, have lifted the lid on their proposals to revive it and bring more employment to the area.

So what do the plans for former Craigievar House include?

The company wants to create a “major business and industrial development” comprising industrial units, storage and distribution buildings and offices.

Owners say this is to meet “prevailing” market demand for high-quality business parks.

There would be six new buildings, each with its own loading docks and parking spaces.

Map of the Craigievar House site, which will be turned into a new office complex.
Map of the Craigievar House site, which will be turned into a new office complex. Image: Ryden.

The design of the units is still to be finalised, with the firm hoping to submit a formal planning application for the project by the end of this year.

However, Arrowmere Capital director Sam Ashworth says the units would be suitable for all sorts of businesses – whether that would be a barber’s shop or an offshore firm.

Examples of how the new offices at could look. Image: Ryden.

He adds: “We have about 1,200 tenants across the country, so we do have a wealth of experience when it comes to picking the right location and the right use for it.

“It’s not about slapping the biggest unit you possibly can on a piece of land and expecting it to work, but creating a good-quality environment for people to work in.

“This is not a development we plan to build cheap and chuck it away further down the line. We built these schemes to retain them and invest in them long-term.”

The site where the new office complex could be erected. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What are the benefits of the project?

Mr Ashworth explains the new £10m development will be hugely beneficial, with the potential of six new businesses coming to the area and bringing more employment.

Planning consultant Michael Lorimer adds that given that the complex would be built within an industrial area, there wouldn’t be any significant impact on nearby residents.

However, the team are keen to get feedback from the local community prior to finalising the plans and will be holding a public consultation on October 24.

In picture (L-R): Michael Lorimer (Ryden), Sam Ashworth (Arrowmere Capital) and John Hardaker (RGP Architects).

Mr Ashworth adds: “Regenerating disused land is obviously the creme of the crop – this is what we should be aiming for as responsible developers and what we like to do.

“That is one benefit of our proposals, and then of course employment.

“But we want people to feel involved in all of this so we encourage anyone who wants to know more about the project to get in touch or come to our drop-in event this month.”

Craigievar House one of 65 derelict sites in Aberdeen

The former Craigievar House office complex is just one of many among a growing epidemic of vacant and derelict spots across Aberdeen.

We had a look at how the amount of abandoned land in Aberdeen has grown over the past eight years.

Our data specialists found out that there are 32 more recorded derelict or vacant spaces than in 2016.

And that Dyce had the most derelict and vacant land and buildings, with a total of nine sites located in the area. It is followed by Kincorth, Leggart and Nigg with seven.

Read more:

