‘We’ll fight to show Peterhead deserves £20m boost left hanging in the balance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’ll fight to show Peterhead deserves £20m boost left hanging in the balance’

The group tasked with creating a new vision for town centre is pressing on with the regeneration project to show Peterhead's huge potential.

By Denny Andonova
Peterhead £20m project leaders James Buchan, councillor Dianne Beagrie and Linda Hendry,
Members of the Peterhead Town Board, James Buchan, councillor Dianne Beagrie and Linda Hendry, have been out and about to speak to locals about the £20m regeneration project. Image: Peterhead Town Board.

Peterhead’s town centre saviours are doing all they can to prevent a £20 million cash injection slipping from their grasp.

Peterhead Town Board members are pressing on with major plans to bring new fortunes to Peterhead – despite fears the promised boost could be withdrawn.

If granted – the at-risk money will be spent over the next decade on local rejuvenation projects.

The group was formed earlier this year and consists of notable business owners and community leaders, tasked with envisioning a brighter future for Peterhead.

Peterhead Harbour
Peterhead Harbour Image: Aberdeenshire Council

UK Government officials promised the huge cash bonanza in March, and a first draft of the 10-year regeneration plan had to be completed by November.

More playparks, a new town centre entertainment venue and a revamp of Lido have all been suggested as potential ideas by locals.

However, the spending plans were put on hold when the new Labour government entered Number 10, and the funding has since been “under review”.

Carry on regardless? We will show what £20m boost could do!

Bigwigs in Westminster said scrapping the project might help them balance the books as they aim to fill a £22 billion black hole.

But James Buchan – who is now leading the Peterhead group – says they have been advised to “proceed as normal”.

Adding that “not all hope is lost”, he thinks they could use this as an opportunity to show the huge potential the promised cash injection could unlock.

James Buchan, councillor Dianne Beagrie and Linda Hendry at Peterhead Farmers Market on Saturday. Image: Peterhead Town Board

James has even been visiting London this week to convince government moneymen to part with the cash.

Speaking to the P&J between high-stakes meetings in the English capital, James said: “The criteria according to which Peterhead was selected for the money has not changed.

“Our town is still classed as one of the most deprived places in the north-east, those improvements are still very much needed – and we deserve to have them.

“The change of government doesn’t – and shouldn’t – change any of that.”

Image: Peterhead Town Board.

‘Why we won’t stop fighting for Peterhead £20m’

James and other members of the board, including councillor Dianne Beagrie and Linda Hendry from Scotland’s Regeneration Forum, took to the streets at the weekend to spread the word about the project.

They are also holding a consultation event at the Palace Hotel on Thursday to seek views on how best to spend the cash – if it is ever sent their way.

Peterhead 20m plans will be discussed at the Palace Hotel
The Palace Hotel. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

This is the first of many such events they plan on holding to ensure the new vision for Peterhead is “entirely community led”.

And with the deadline for the first draft of their plans now pushed beyond the initial November deadline, James thinks this puts him in a good position to come up with something to make the Blue Toon shine.

The fishing industry veteran adds: “We want to assure folk that not all hope is lost.

“The money has not been cancelled, but put under a review – so we still have time to show them everything that we can do.

“We won’t stop while there is still some hope.”

The public consultation will take place at the Prince Street hotel from 1pm to 8pm. There will be presentations at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm. People will be able to drop in at any time. 

Read more Peterhead news and features:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rosemary Michie is one of the traders behind the campaign.
Shop Aberdeen: Retail version of Restaurant Week to lure punters to city centre with…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen teen had to explain to police why he had axe, skull mask and…
Aberdeen's granite heritage is why I love the city so much, writes Rebecca Buchan.
Rebecca Buchan: Rising abandoned Aberdeen sites should spark moves to save crumbling landmarks
Anna Alexandra Black.
Concerns for missing teenager with links to Aberdeen
Officers were sent to Oldmeldrum Road after the crash.
Police respond to crash on A947 Oldmeldrum Road
Education convener Martin Greig has been accused of being "anti-Catholic" by Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart in a furious row over denominal schooling. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
'Sectarian' claims as tensions over Catholic schooling leave Aberdeen councillors near tears
7
We met the Mearns residents who turned out at the latest talks, which took place at Drumlithie Village Hall.
Emotional scenes as Mearns residents say SSEN pylon plan will spoil their way of…
2
Roseann Reid managed to get pain medication from doctors' surgeries and pharmacies through fraud. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman pretended to be other patients to dupe doctors into writing strong pain…
Kirk Lodge Care Home
EXCLUSIVE: Newly-closed Laurencekirk care home slammed for 'disgusting' treatment of staff and residents
Andrew Considine.
Aberdeen FC legend Andrew Considine reveals post-football career move

Conversation