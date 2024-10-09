‘We’ll fight to show Peterhead deserves £20m boost left hanging in the balance’

Peterhead’s town centre saviours are doing all they can to prevent a £20 million cash injection slipping from their grasp.

Peterhead Town Board members are pressing on with major plans to bring new fortunes to Peterhead – despite fears the promised boost could be withdrawn.

If granted – the at-risk money will be spent over the next decade on local rejuvenation projects.

The group was formed earlier this year and consists of notable business owners and community leaders, tasked with envisioning a brighter future for Peterhead.

UK Government officials promised the huge cash bonanza in March, and a first draft of the 10-year regeneration plan had to be completed by November.

More playparks, a new town centre entertainment venue and a revamp of Lido have all been suggested as potential ideas by locals.

However, the spending plans were put on hold when the new Labour government entered Number 10, and the funding has since been “under review”.

Carry on regardless? We will show what £20m boost could do!

Bigwigs in Westminster said scrapping the project might help them balance the books as they aim to fill a £22 billion black hole.

But James Buchan – who is now leading the Peterhead group – says they have been advised to “proceed as normal”.

Adding that “not all hope is lost”, he thinks they could use this as an opportunity to show the huge potential the promised cash injection could unlock.

James has even been visiting London this week to convince government moneymen to part with the cash.

Speaking to the P&J between high-stakes meetings in the English capital, James said: “The criteria according to which Peterhead was selected for the money has not changed.

“Our town is still classed as one of the most deprived places in the north-east, those improvements are still very much needed – and we deserve to have them.

“The change of government doesn’t – and shouldn’t – change any of that.”

‘Why we won’t stop fighting for Peterhead £20m’

James and other members of the board, including councillor Dianne Beagrie and Linda Hendry from Scotland’s Regeneration Forum, took to the streets at the weekend to spread the word about the project.

They are also holding a consultation event at the Palace Hotel on Thursday to seek views on how best to spend the cash – if it is ever sent their way.

This is the first of many such events they plan on holding to ensure the new vision for Peterhead is “entirely community led”.

And with the deadline for the first draft of their plans now pushed beyond the initial November deadline, James thinks this puts him in a good position to come up with something to make the Blue Toon shine.

The fishing industry veteran adds: “We want to assure folk that not all hope is lost.

“The money has not been cancelled, but put under a review – so we still have time to show them everything that we can do.

“We won’t stop while there is still some hope.”

The public consultation will take place at the Prince Street hotel from 1pm to 8pm. There will be presentations at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm. People will be able to drop in at any time.

